'Unwoke With Kevin and Kruiser #54: Disney's Minor Woke-ectomy and Superheroes of Yore

It is difficult to describe how happy Kevin and I were to have something other than the midterm elections to talk about this week. Since the podcast is called “Unwoke,” we thought we’d examine what being too woke did to Disney, one of the most powerful brands in America. We got around to talking about what wokeness has done to the superhero genre.