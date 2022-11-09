The Morning Briefing: We're Done–American Voters Are Idiots

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Aldon frequently forgets to take his allergy meds when caught up in the folk dancing moment.

So much for the Red Wave, freedom, and hopes that the United States of America would continue to exist past next Arbor Day.

We’re done here, kids. You know actual human beings who voted for Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan, John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, and Kathy Hochul in New York.

These are not people who are conducive to the continued existence of this once-glorious Republic.

What happened last night should have been an emphatic correction to the hell this country has been subjected to since Joe Biden was artificially installed in the White House.

Instead, we got a bunch of bleating socialist sheep.

I worked on my first political campaign 38 years ago and I’ve never seen anything as baffling as what I witnessed last night. Do I think we’ve got fraud problems? Yes, especially here in Arizona.

What’s worse, however, is this: half of the country is brain-dead.

There is no give-and-take in American politics anymore. The takeover of the public education indoctrination mill is complete. I first wrote about it in 2013 in Don’t Let the Hippies Shower. I updated it in 2018 and I am going to begin a new update today.

We are now subject to an electorate that’s half-filled with socialist lemmings who are more than delighted to march off of the leftist cliff. Freedom-loving Americans can flex all we want, but until we figure out a way to overcome the commie plague (masks don’t work, btw) we’ve got serious problems.

We can’t normalize Election Day problems like what we saw here in Arizona yesterday. Maricopa County was besieged by machines that couldn’t count the ballots. That didn’t happen anywhere else in the state. Only in the county that should deliver a lot of GOP votes.

Weird, huh?

As I recently wrote, “Democracy” is in peril. The threat is from the left. The United States of America is teetering on the edge of oblivion after last night.

We’re Americans though, we still have a fighting chance. I’ll write more about this in the weeks to come.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Puppy seeing himself for the first time in the mirror.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/vfpmR2trTD — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 8, 2022

