Columns
Premium

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #49: How Many Attractive Italian Women Does It Take to Trigger a Democrat?

By Stephen Kruiser 12:23 AM on September 30, 2022

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

So much going on as we head into the fall. The thing we were most excited about this past week is Italy’s new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni. She’s bold, conservative, and rather attractive. The Dems here aren’t taking it well.

via GIPHY

As is our wont, we wander afield a bit, but we do make it back to the planned topics. One of the tangents gave me an opportunity to recommend two of my all-time favorite political books.

It looks like election predictions are going to be a weekly thing. Last week Kevin said you should listen to us because comedians know how to read a room.

No pressure.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Trending
Editor's Choice