'Unwoke' Free-for-All #13: We WILL Get Out Your Vote

By Stephen Kruiser 12:10 AM on September 30, 2022
(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

The election that’s always seemed years away is now just a little over a month off and we’re getting kind of excited here at Unwoke.

Maybe it’s just the day drinking (Kevin has another inspired cocktail for this episode), but Kevin and I are both feeling optimistic. That’s not so different for him. People who know me, however, think that I may have been body snatched by an alien.

We’re encouraging people who may still be despairing to turn their frowns upside down and get out and vote.

I also called some people “wusses,” which is a word I think we need to start using again.

If you’d like to take a ride on the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
