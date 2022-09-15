The Kruiser Kabana Episode 195: Nobody Wants to Hear About the Comedian's Bad Mood

(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)

It often comes as a surprise to people just how dark most stand-up comics are. While no one is ever going to mistake me for a bouncy, cheery kind of guy, I do tend to keep and even keel these days.