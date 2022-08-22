The Morning Briefing: Dem Candidates Don't Want the Biden Stink Anywhere Near Them

Top O’ the Briefing
Much to the chagrin of any American who worries about the fate of the Republic, we are living in a world of more than one Joe Biden.
On the one hand, there is the Joe Biden who the mainstream media creates daily fictional short stories about. To hear the corruptocrats tell the story, President LOLEiightyonemillion is having a bang-up couple of weeks and his presidency is better than a banana split on one’s first day in Heaven. This guy is just knocking it out of the park and exceeding all expectations.
On the other hand, there’s the icky Joe who vulnerable Democratic candidates want to stay far away.
It is usually customary for the sitting president to campaign for the candidates of his party during the midterm elections. This year, however, it’s a different story.
“As Biden turns toward midterms, he’s in an unfamiliar role: Not the most sought-after surrogate. A survey of more than 60 candidates in the country’s most competitive races found most either not asking him to come — or avoiding him when he does,” tweeted Matt Viser, White House reporter at the Washington Post.
If any of what the Democrats’ flying monkeys in the mainstream media were writing about Ol’ Gropes happened to be true, his dance card would be full between now and November. However, reality doesn’t jibe with the MSM Biden, and Democrats who want to win elections are admitting that.
Imagine sharing a campaign stage with the President of the United States and having the moment where he gets your name wrong and then turns around to shake hands with someone who isn’t there captured and shared on social media. It’s not just the Biden policies that Democrats want to distance themselves from, it’s the crazy demented uncle in the Oval Office who they want to stay far away from them.
On the other side of the political aisle, a certain Florida governor is in great demand to help members of his party roll to victory in the midterms.
The real world is a rough place for Democrats these days. Joe Biden’s toxicity is unavoidable for them. Their MSM disinformation squad can try to make it seem otherwise but there is nothing that can hide the stench of the miserable failure of a presidency.
