Democratic Candidates Won't Campaign With Biden

It is usually customary for the sitting president to campaign for the candidates of his party during the midterm elections. This year, however, it’s a different story.

“As Biden turns toward midterms, he’s in an unfamiliar role: Not the most sought-after surrogate. A survey of more than 60 candidates in the country’s most competitive races found most either not asking him to come — or avoiding him when he does,” tweeted Matt Viser, White House reporter at the Washington Post.

As Biden turns toward midterms, he’s in an unfamiliar role: Not the most sought-after surrogate. A survey of more than 60 candidates in the country’s most competitive races found most either not asking him to come — or avoiding him when he does. My latest: https://t.co/hL8Zt5ePnH — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 21, 2022

The Washington Post has reported that President Joe Biden is in an “awkward” position; contrast this with former President Donald Trump’s endorsement track record of GOP candidates, which includes many primary wins, according to the New York Times.

Democrats always tell us how great Biden is — until their elections are at risk. That’s why they are too embarrassed to campaign with him.

Remember when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) could not even pretend to entertain the idea that she would endorse Biden?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she will not commit to backing President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election right now, saying instead that “we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.” https://t.co/8Er9PKM1HO — CNN (@CNN) June 12, 2022

It was probably the only smart move she has made in her political career.

White House officials are preparing to do damage control by showcasing the President’s accomplishments in the coming weeks which include the recently passed law that supposedly lowers prescription drug prices, addresses climate change, and reduces the deficit.

Impressive list. Maybe the “showcasing” is to display Biden’s ability to count on one hand?

“If we had a dollar for every time someone underestimated or counted Joe Biden out, we could pay off the national debt,” said Cedric L. Richmond, a senior official at the Democratic National Committee and former senior White House adviser, according to the Post.

There are two takeaways from this quote: 1) Richmond admits that many people count out Joe Biden? and 2) I assume Richmond is insinuating that Biden has been underestimated many times, so much so that one could pay off the national debt, so then, does he admit that the national debt is high?

Democratic candidates are saying the quiet part out loud with their actions. You don’t distance yourself from the best. Who could blame them? Why campaign with the head of state who seems to have lost his head? Maybe Democrats are learning that high inflation doesn’t translate to a high ‘inflation’ of votes?