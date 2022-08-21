Biden Hasn’t Been Able to Free Brittney Griner. Maybe Dennis Rodman Can?

Earlier this month, Joe Biden claimed he was “working” to free WNBA player Brittney Griner. “I’m hopeful. We’re working hard,” he said.

Well, how’s that working out? Not good, from what I can tell. She’s still serving a nine-year prison sentence in Russia for marijuana possession.

Of course, since Joe Biden is clearly useless, former NBA player Dennis Rodman is stepping in. According to a report from NBC News, he’s planning to visit Russia this week to negotiate Griner’s release.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman told the network. “I’m trying to go this week.”

The Biden administration isn’t exactly thrilled with Rodman’s effort.

“It’s public information that the administration has made a significant offer to the Russians and anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder release efforts,” a Biden administration official said.

Of course, when you read between the lines, it sounds like the administration is afraid that Rodman might show them up and accomplish something they couldn’t: Griner’s release. Honestly, I have more confidence in Dennis Rodman securing that ungrateful American’s release than in the Biden administration doing so. Rodman credits himself with securing the release of American prisoner Kenneth Bae from North Korea back in 2014. So, I guess Rodman has experience being better at diplomatic negotiations than Democrat administrations.