Kruiser's 'The Worst of Times' for the Week of Aug. 8-14, 2022

(NOTE: I read The New York Times Opinion section so that others don’t have to. While I could write something every day that mocks the lunacy there, I decided to just highlight a few of them once a week. I’ll also offer one from The Washington Post so they don’t feel left out. I provide the actual headline from the op-ed and go from there. Enjoy.)

I was having so much fun on Tuesday thinking, writing, and talking about Liz Cheney’s political demise that I fell a little behind with the regularly scheduled stuff. Next week’s “Worst of Times” should be full of hot liberal tears for Lyin’ Lizzie.

Let’s see what the commie kids were on about last week.

1: Wonking Out: Is 2022 Like 1980?

This is from the dark corners of Paul Krugman’s mind. I’m only including it to illustrate the Nobel Nitwit’s instability. After spending months doing damage control for Biden and trying to convince Americans that we’re all participating in some sort of mass delusion about inflation and our grocery bills, Krugman gets a little more honest about the problem in this column. He still starts out with some cheerleading though:

It has been a good week on the inflation front. First we had a flat month for the Consumer Price Index — zero inflation in July. Then we saw an actual decline in the Producer Price Index.

This is like Keith Richards celebrating staying sober until after breakfast for one day.

He concludes by saying that he doesn’t believe the inflation problem has been “solved” yet. The next time Paulie goes full “Rah-Rah!” for Team Biden I’m going to send him a link to this column of his.

2: Congress Is Shooting for the Moon, and Getting Close

This one was written by a member of the New York Times Editorial Board but could have been ghost-written by a 25-year-old comms intern at the DNC. It’s part of the mainstream media push to create the illusion that President LOLEightyonemillion is doing a bang-up job despite his subterranean poll numbers.

From the fever dream:

But it’s major progress — all the more remarkable for the fact that it is happening under an evenly divided Senate. It flies in the face of the prevailing narrative that Washington is irreparably broken and that President Biden is a nostalgic old fool for even trying to reach across the aisle. Regardless of what plays now on cable news, historians of Mr. Biden’s first term will have to admit that a surprising amount got done.

I would like the author to provide me with even one example of Ol’ Gropes trying to reach across the aisle. I’ve got time.

Maybe they’re working with a different calendar in the coastal media bubbles. Aren’t we only 19 months into Biden’s first term? Does the Times know something about Joe’s plans that we don’t? Unless he’s planning on exiting the scene soon, it’s a smidge early to be putting a pretty bow of success on this one.

Kudos to the lapdog for calling it his first term though and going along with the charade that he’s competent enough to run for reelection

3: The Politics of Persecution

Here we have Charles Blow at his most Charles Blowiness. The premise of this is that Donald Trump’s claims of political persecution aren’t well founded.

Blow wrote this for the news organization that spent three years pushing the “Russia Collusion” hoax to undermine Trump’s presidency.

So, shut it, Chuck.

PostScript: In Wisconsin, democracy itself is on the ballot

Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media are a tedious lot on their best days but this “muh democracy” shtick is them at their most brain-dead.

The thing is, the Dem base is so stupid that they actually believe that their masters in Washington really value democracy. As I write this, we’ve just endured over 24 hours of the leftists saying that democracy is in peril because Liz Cheney lost a fair election.

Then there’s the fact that we don’t live in a democracy, but reality isn’t recognized much in Dem circles.

My new whiskey flask isn’t going to drink itself. See you next week!