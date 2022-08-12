Columns
Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 191: Trump Is Obi-Wan and Also Plus Shrimp Tacos

By Stephen Kruiser Aug 12, 2022 12:29 AM ET

(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)

This episode was recorded on Tuesday and I was focused all day on these beauties that I was about to make for #TacoTuesday.

(Photo: Stephen Kruiser)

I used my own seasoning for the shrimp and made sure that it was good and spicy. Because all things are better with bacon, I crumbled a little of that on top. These are low-carb tortillas, so the whole meal was keto-friendly.

Oh, and Trump is Obi-Wan but he doesn’t die in my version.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
TRENDING
Editor's Choice