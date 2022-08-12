The Kruiser Kabana Episode 191: Trump Is Obi-Wan and Also Plus Shrimp Tacos

(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)
This episode was recorded on Tuesday and I was focused all day on these beauties that I was about to make for #TacoTuesday.
I used my own seasoning for the shrimp and made sure that it was good and spicy. Because all things are better with bacon, I crumbled a little of that on top. These are low-carb tortillas, so the whole meal was keto-friendly.
Oh, and Trump is Obi-Wan but he doesn’t die in my version.
Enjoy!