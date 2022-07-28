Columns
[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—I Need to Know Who Normalized Goats

By Stephen Kruiser Jul 28, 2022 2:44 PM ET

Here is one of those stripped-down vids I’ve been promising myself I’d do for a while now. These will eventually evolve into some sort of “sit-down comedy.”

Hey, it’s worth a shot.

Today’s musings are about the fact that goats — which were once only found on farms and in hobo camps — are now everywhere.

via GIPHY

The line I have in here about my neighbors who walk their goats on leashes IS NOT MADE UP.

While I am not sure how, goatmania is beginning to work its freaky magic on me.

Also, I coined a phrase that you’re either going to giggle at or run fleeing from.

Enjoy!

