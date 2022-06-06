Kruiser's 'The Worst of Times' for the Week of May 30-June 5, 2022

(NOTE: I read The New York Times Opinion section so that others don’t have to. While I could write something every day that mocks the lunacy there, I decided to just highlight a few of them once a week. I’ll also offer one from The Washington Post so they don’t feel left out. I provide the actual headline from the op-ed and go from there. Enjoy.)

The old phrase, “the inmates are running the asylum” has never been more applicable than it is among the editorial boards and Opinion sections of our nation’s corporate mainstream media outlets. This was fairly true a decade ago but it’s been full-on straitjacket time since 2016.

This is especially true at The New York Times which, I swear to you, once had serious people writing for it.

Let us peruse some of last week’s madness, shall we?

1: Democrats Can Win This Fall if They Make One Key Promise

This was written by Talking Points Memo’s Josh Marshall, who shouldn’t be allowed around an electrical outlet that hasn’t been toddler-proofed, let alone the audience that the Times gives him.

Marshall goes all-in on supporting my “two Democratic parties” theory with this one. First, you have to be hitting the breakfast cocktails hard to think that a couple of grandstanding narratives are going to divert the electoral train that’s heading down a mountain with no brakes towards the Democrats.

In Marshall’s Manhattan-addled brain, Dems just have to promise to vote for an abortion bill and blow up the filibuster if they don’t get shellacked in November.

There’s no way this guy’s had a conversation with a Democrat from Michigan in at least ten years. And no, Michigan Democrats who work in the Swamp don’t count.

Democrats obviously hoped that the leaked SCOTUS memo regarding Roe would be the Hail Mary pass that would save them in the fall. They quickly found that it wasn’t. Now Joshy here wants to run down the field, pick up the dropped pass, and scream for a do-over until someone takes him seriously.

Yeah…no.

Instead of numbering the next two from the Times, we’re going to do a little shot/chaser action.

Shot: The Perverse Politics of Inflation

This is more damage control from Paul Krugman for President LOLEightyonemillion. A snippet:

True, some economists argue that the U.S. inflation problem is more fundamental than Europe’s. I’ll get to that in a minute. But here’s the thing: Voters don’t care about economists’ estimates of underlying inflation; they care about the prices they pay, especially the prices of highly salient goods they buy on a regular basis. That is, voters aren’t saying, “Trimmed mean P.C.E. inflation is too high because fiscal policy was too expansionary.” They’re saying, “Gas and food were cheap, and now they’re expensive.” And there’s truth to that complaint. But the lesson from Europe’s bad inflation report is that these are precisely the prices over which President Biden, or actually any president, has almost no control.

Here’s the thing though, professor: some of us have memories and know that whenever there is the slightest hiccup in the economy when a Republican is in the White House, you and your ilk love to blame the president. The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind shtick that you rely on among your faithful readers doesn’t work on people who live in actual America.

Chaser: There Is Way More Biden Can Do to Lower Prices

These two Op-Eds appeared in the Times on the same day. This one was written by Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), whose politics are somewhere to the left of, well, everyone.

There are actually a couple of good points in this article but, because he’s a lefty, his ideas for fixing the problem all have to do with the federal government becoming more robust and interventionist.

I think that many of us can agree that the last thing the country needs is some “help” from the clown car that is the Biden administration. We’re a year-and-a-half into this tragic experiment and I don’t know if the Republic can survive any more of Team Biden’s attempts to put tourniquets on wounds that they’ve inflicted.

Let’s see what the Opinion brain trust at The Washington Post coughed up last week.

PostScript: Senate candidate Oz shows how Trump still threatens democracy

This is from WaPo’s Editorial Board, so you know they’re smoking the good stuff.

Remember, the “Trump threatens Democracy” garbage is a talking point they’re desperate to keep afloat in an effort to prevent Trump from being on the ballot in 2024. That, by the way, would actually be an attempt to threaten and thwart Democracy.

But it’s WaPo, why let reality intervene.

They’re also preemptively trying to blame any ballot-counting issues in 2024 on Trump and the Republicans, even though it’s places like Philadelphia that always seem to have problems.

Spoiler alert: there are no Republicans in charge in Philadelphia.

Democrats know that they can’t win on merit, especially if it’s Trump or DeSantis vs. whatever dregs they can pull off of their anemic bench to form a ticket in 2024 (let’s stop pretending that Biden will be running again). As such, they’ll be working overtime to game that election in any way they can.

Shenanigans await.