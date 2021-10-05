Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: Biden's America Makes My Vices Seem Healthy

(Kruiser’s Permanote Description: This column is intended to be a lighthearted, short-form way to frequently connect with our cherished VIP readers. Sometimes it will be serious. Sometimes it will be fun. Sometimes it will be a cornucopia of intellectual curiosities and fascinations. OK, maybe not so much the last one. Anyway, as this is a departure for me, I’m including this explanation at the top of each post for a while. Also, non-subscribers can see the first couple of paragraphs so I am in desperate need of filler until we get to the private stuff (subscribe here). Please remember that there is a standing invitation to ask me anything in the comments. Once in a while, I’ll answer some of them.)

I have occasionally been known to tend toward excess when it comes to personal, professional, and recreational choices. It’s not always healthy, but it is often tasty and fun.

I am an avowed champion of having fun. Stupid, frivolous fun. There isn’t nearly enough of it in the world and, take a look around, we could sure use some.

We aren’t supposed to be having any fun at all as long as Drooling Joe and the Vax Nazis are headlining the United States government but I’m not going to let that stop me. I’m staying home and doing things I find entertaining which don’t rely on other people. Just a couple of months ago, I might have thought a couple of these things to be time-wasting or potentially ruinous. Now I’m in full YOLO mode and finding new ways to further isolate myself until the madness passes.

For example, sports betting just became legal in Arizona last month. That’s never been a thing of mine. In all the years I did Vegas gigs I made one sports bet — my University of Arizona Wildcat basketball team to win it all in 1997. That worked out well, so I figured I’d just quit while I was batting a thousand.

However, I am now always looking for ways to avoid reality on the weekends so I dove in. I’ve spent the last three weekends betting NCAA and NFL football and doing all right with it. I don’t bet a lot, but it’s more than the zero dollars I used to bet every weekend. Yeah, gambling is a vice that can get out of hand but I’m keeping it in check so far. More importantly. I’m not doing heroin just to forget that Joe Biden is in the White House.

I’ve never done heroin but desperate times…blah, blah, blah.

I’ve also been playing a lot of video games. I mean a lot. While I’m well past the usual age demographic for gaming, I’ve long had an affinity for them. I would play for half an hour here or an hour there every few days. Now I’m playing hours on end when I’m done with my work.

And I’m not doing heroin to forget that Joe Biden is in the White House.

Yes, my friends, that’s the only metric I’m using here.

On our most recent “Unwoke” podcast Kevin and I discussed what a real money saver playing games could be. It keeps you out of the bars.

And off the Biden heroin.

#WINNING.