The View from the Bottom: How ABC’s Harpies Drowned Out the Last Shred of Civility

Imagine a kindergarten talent show where every child is handed a microphone, told they’re brilliant, and encouraged to scream whatever they feel. Facts are optional, and tantrums are welcome.

Advertisement

Now replace those toddlers with embittered semi-celebrities clinging to cultural relevance, amplify their egos with national airtime, and broadcast it five days a week.

That’s The View. What once was pitched as a platform for intelligent dialogue has morphed into a bitter cocktail of rage, identity politics, and intellectual laziness.

Once known for its various voices, The View has devolved into a soapbox for those who believe their outrage is a virtue. There’s no balance, no civility, just ritualistic condemnation of Donald Trump, his voters, his haircut, and anyone who dares express support for him.

It is not a discussion. It’s a televised exorcism performed daily by hosts who confuse decibels with depth.

And now, the network that made them stars is trying to rein them in.

The Suits Try to Salvage the Show

There comes a point when even the most complicit handlers in corporate media realize the beast they created might turn on them. That point arrived recently when Disney and ABC News, led by CEO Bob Iger and network president Kim Godwin, reportedly staged a quiet intervention for the hosts of The View.

Their request was not exactly daring.

Simply put, ease up on the Trump hate.

Maybe stop turning every segment into a political firing squad. Add some celebrity interviews, human interest, and perhaps a sliver of joy.

Advertisement

The request wasn’t issued publicly because executives at that level still hope discretion will yield results.

But what they received in return was contempt: open, smug contempt.

Reports say one host called the suggestion “silly.” Others mocked the idea behind the scenes and on air, then did exactly the opposite of what they were asked.

The next day’s episode was even more hostile. It was the television equivalent of a middle finger.

This was not simply defiance. It was mutiny: the kind where the crew ignored the captain, threw his compass overboard, and painted the ship pink.

For all the talk about accountability, these hosts operate like minor royalty. They sneer at authority and mock their bosses, and ABC lets them do it.

This wasn’t censorship. No one banned them from discussing Trump or politics. It was a business request from the people who sign their checks, reminding them that half the country exists and that alienating all of them might not be great for ratings.

But that slight nod toward moderation proved too much for women who believe their venom is not only justified, it is sacred.

And here lies the bitter irony. Disney is bleeding viewers, losing cultural influence, and watching its flagship brands falter. This intervention wasn’t about restoring journalism. It was a desperate plea for survival.

Yet the screeching harpies who roost on The View couldn’t care less. Their message was clear: they were untouchable.

Advertisement

Meet the Harpies

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro are not commentators. They are ideological enforcers. They don’t trade in ideas. They trade in outrage. Their airtime is used not to inform or entertain but to intimidate, mock, and vilify.

They talk about “our democracy” while smearing half the electorate. They claim to champion women while silencing any woman who disagrees with them.

And they treat Trump voters as barely literate rubes, even though millions of Americans, many women, many minorities, voted for him more than once.

Their hypocrisy is boundless, their arrogance is breathtaking, and, sadly, their influence is still significant enough to warrant attention.

Last week, Nicholas Fondacaro at NewsBusters highlighted one of the ugliest examples yet. In a discussion on South Africa, one host let loose a jaw-dropper: “More white people need to die, and faster.” The audience clapped.

The panel moved on.

Imagine, just for a moment, if those words had been reversed. If someone on Fox News said “more Black people need to die,” their career would end before the next commercial break.

But on The View, such venom gets a giggle and a pat on the back.

The Double Standard Is the Point

In their world, racism is bad only when it's politically inconvenient. Bigotry is real only when it suits their narrative. And incitement is just spirited banter, so long as it comes from their side of the aisle.

Advertisement

ABC’s failure to discipline them or even publicly address the hate that aired speaks volumes.

This isn’t journalism.

This isn’t entertainment.

It’s cultural rot.

And Disney, with all its boardroom brainpower, seems terrified to stop it.

Why? Because they know The View still draws headlines, triggers click, and serves as a reliable attack dog for the left.

Never mind that the country is tired of the shouting.

The women of The View believe they are bulletproof, and they’ve been right so far.

America Tunes Out

What’s lost in all of this is not just civility. It’s relevance. The View no longer reflects the conversations happening at American dinner tables. It mocks them. It doesn’t elevate the public square. It torches it. Living in bubbles and echo chambers only lets them amplify messaging.

And when that fire spreads beyond the studio walls, the hosts don’t suffer. It’s regular Americans.

The ones mocked for their faith.

The ones labeled as extremists for wanting safe streets.

The ones smeared as racists for supporting a border.

You know, the people who keep the lights on.

These women, perched on their high chairs, spit venom and collect checks while farmers, welders, teachers, and truck drivers get branded as fascists for having an opinion.

The Curtain Must Drop

ABC has a choice to make. They can fire the whole panel, bulldoze the set, and start over with women who actually care about thoughtful conversation.

Advertisement

Or they can continue letting the show serve as a left-wing therapy session broadcast to no one but themselves.

But let’s not kid ourselves. Half the country never watched The View. Not because they missed it, but because they smelled the stench from a mile away. They caught a few clips online, saw the smugness, the contempt, the hollowness, and walked the other way.

They were never part of the audience, tricked by the branding, or fooled into thinking these hosts represented actual women, real life, or real values. They knew better. And in doing so, they chose something better.

The only people still watching The View are the ones who want to be told what they already believe.

The rest of us?

We work, we raise families, we pray, we vote, and we think for ourselves.

We never gave The View our time, and we never will.

While corporate media spins, we report. While they cover for Biden, we cover the facts.

Help PJ Media keep telling the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off.