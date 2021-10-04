'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser#14: Politics, Schmolitics...What Did Biden Do Now?

Both Kevin and I were committed to talking some politics in this episode but our subconscious minds apparently were not interested.
As we discuss early on in the episode, all political news these days is just a variation on the “What did Biden screw up today?” theme and it’s going to be that way for a while. We try to handle it with aplomb.
We talked a little about honesty in joke writing, and my avoidance of it lately.There is a bunch of other good stuff in here and almost none of it is doom and gloom politics so enjoy!