'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser#14: Politics, Schmolitics...What Did Biden Do Now?

By Stephen Kruiser Oct 04, 2021 2:38 AM ET

Both Kevin and I were committed to talking some politics in this episode but our subconscious minds apparently were not interested.

As we discuss early on in the episode, all political news these days is just a variation on the “What did Biden screw up today?” theme and it’s going to be that way for a while. We try to handle it with aplomb.

We talked a little about honesty in joke writing, and my avoidance of it lately.

There is a bunch of other good stuff in here and almost none of it is doom and gloom politics so enjoy!
Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
