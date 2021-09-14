Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: Tulsi Gabbard Is Too Sane and Patriotic for Modern Democrats

(Kruiser’s Permanote Description: This column is intended to be a lighthearted, short-form way to frequently connect with our cherished VIP readers. Sometimes it will be serious. Sometimes it will be fun. Sometimes it will be a cornucopia of intellectual curiosities and fascinations. OK, maybe not so much the last one. Anyway, as this is a departure for me, I’m including this explanation at the top of each post for a while. Also, non-subscribers can see the first couple of paragraphs so I am in desperate need of filler until we get to the private stuff (subscribe here). Please remember that there is a standing invitation to ask me anything in the comments. Once in a while, I’ll answer some of them.)

I haven’t done one of these in weeks (months?) because I generally like to keep them lighter than the usual fare and we all know how the news has been lately. Still, I do say in the intro that this column can occasionally be serious, so we’ll just do some of that too.

As we are all painfully aware, modern-day American presidential campaigns are at least 18 months too long. Braces, puberty, and college pass by for young people relatively faster than a presidential campaign does for those of us who have to pay attention to them. I remember going to a Republican candidates forum for the 2012 election in March of 2011. Stuff like that makes me think that the U.S. should take a look at the parliamentary system.

The only thing that ever saves my sanity when it comes to these things anymore is the hope that there is an entertaining outlier candidate.

The Democrats in 2019-2020 had two of them: author Marianne Williamson and former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

Williamson was the main attraction. She had a hippie village shaman/crazy cat lady vibe and was prone to saying the most delightfully insane things, as opposed to the disturbing insanity offered by most of the Democratic front-runners.

Tulsi Gabbard stood out for a different reason — she wasn’t bat**** crazy. That will definitely give a politician an aura of “one of these things is not like the others” in today’s Democratic party.

Sure, she’s too far left on some social issues — she is a Democrat, after all. However, Gabbard is also a proud and committed patriot, which isn’t exactly de rigueur with 21st century Dems. A Major in the United States Army Reserve, Gabbard is reminiscent of Democrats from way back in the day. Usually a steady social media presence — she often posted workout videos during the 2020 campaign — Gabbard had been quiet for a while. She returned this week to explain that she had been deployed:

(1) Aloha! You haven’t heard much from me lately as I’ve been gone for the last 4 months on an active duty tour & deployment to Africa as a Civil Affairs officer supporting a Special Forces mission to go after al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadists. It was truly my honor to work … pic.twitter.com/LvRHCa9RXN — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 14, 2021

Worth applauding, right?

Not with today’s left-of-dead-Castro American Democrats and idiot leftists throughout the world. The responses show a lot of people expressing support for Gabbard but also feature a lot of idiot trolls who keep misusing the word “imperialism.”

Gabbard is from the commie state of Hawaii, so I don’t harbor any illusions that she will one day become a Republican. I will, however, thank her for reminding us that not every Democrat in America is a terrorist-loving lefty loon.