Enough With the 'White Boy Domestic Terror Threat' Fiction

The Lying Government Is the Real Terror Threat

As I sit here in at my desk gazing out at a beautiful but hot Sonoran Desert day in late spring, I find myself remarkably free of any urges to go out and commit an act of terrorism here in the domestic confines of my beloved United States of America.

Or anywhere else, for that matter.

Yet, were you to be a big fan of the priorities of the bad community theater play that is our current presidential administration, you would no doubt believe that my days are spent making pipe bombs and preparing to act out in any number of violent ways to express my displeasure over the current state of affairs here at home.

The Democrats’ contention that the biggest threat to the United States here in President Puppet’s America comes from disaffected Trump voters who are trying to revive the Ku Klux Klan is a dangerous lie for a number of reasons, a couple of which I will examine here.

Let us begin with an update on the current state of Democrats’ pathological obsession, which Tyler wrote about earlier this week:

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden released a blueprint for his New War on Terror. In the “National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism,” the Biden White House pledges that the administration will combat domestic terrorism “while vigilantly safeguarding peaceful expression of a wide range of views and freedom of political association.” Yet the administration’s biases give conservatives good reason to doubt this pledge. The White House claims that the “two most lethal elements” of domestic terrorism are “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists who advocate for the superiority of the white race” and “anti-government or anti-authority violent extremists, such as militia violent extremists.” The document lays out four elements of a strategy to fight domestic terrorism: sharing domestic terrorism analyses at all levels of government and occasionally with the private sector; preventing domestic terrorism recruitment and mobilization to violence; disrupting and deterring domestic terrorism activity; and confronting “long-term contributors to domestic terrorism.”

Making sure that we knew his handlers were serious, El Presidente Fingir sent his chief henchman out to let us know that the Department of Justice is locked, loaded, and aimed at every white guy who voted for Donald Trump:

Again, thanks to Mitch McConnell for keeping this jurisprudential stain off of the Supreme Court.

Of course, Garland didn’t actually say that he was gunning for Trump supporters, I just have heightened powers of inference. It’s not just me, actually, we all know that weaponizing the federal government to harass Trump supporters is what this is really about.

I’m not even a southerner, but I find myself wanting to say, “Bless their hearts,” more and more in response to something I read about the Democrats. Yes, they are awful and they are trying to be very scary right now, but they’re really just pitiable little creatures who are deserving of all our derision.

Despite having been successful at whatever the heck it was that they did last November to get the drooling embarrassment that is Joe Biden installed as a front man in the Oval Office, the Dems remain forever miserable and unable to stop thinking about Donald Trump. Not that I think that modern day Democrats are very introspective, but the Trump fixation is obviously creating some inner conflict in all of them. No doubt a lot of that can be traced to the daddy issues that it seems every Dem has. I’m pretty sure that’s the fuel that keeps their hatred for Trump burning.

This is making them act out.

The Democrats pulling Biden’s strings know that they have already done the worst thing that the can do to him but they’re not satisfied. Now they are engaged in a wholesale jihad (yeah, I said it) against anyone who supported Trump. The key component of their attack involves keeping alive the canard about all Trump supporters being racists. It has never been true, but when was the last time any of us can remember the Democrats caring about the truth?

They’ve still got the media calling us racists 24/7, but that’s losing a lot of its oomph thanks to the whole Boy Who Cried Wolf thing. They needed a new approach.

Thus the myth about a massive threat from white domestic terrorists was born.

Maybe not born, but greatly expanded. Do remember that these are the people who have spent over a quarter of a century telling us not to hyper-focus on Islamic extremists as a because of Timothy McVeigh. Yes, McVeigh was evil. He was also a statistical anomaly when it came to the terror threat profile here in the good old U.S of A.

Now they’re taking that statistical anomaly approach and using it to throw a big media blanket of deflection over the fact that it is most definitely not Trump supporters of any color who have been torching and looting things since last summer.

I know several people who were at the protest on January 6. With the exception of one friend who works in government and who was at the Capitol, all say that they didn’t see anything violent. It truly was a “mostly peaceful protest.”

Now, what happened at the Capitol was inexcusable. It was not, however, an insurrection. It was a riot. The Democrats and the MSM had just spent six months avoiding that word at all costs, so perhaps they’d simply forgotten what it means.

I’ll play fair here: if they want to call the January 6 rioting “terrorism” then we have to brand Antifa and Black Lives Matter as terrorist organizations too. Given the extent and cost in property and lives of the havoc they’ve been wreaking since last May, both groups are far and away the more significant terror threats facing us right now.

Sadly, rather than be serious about keeping the country safe, President Puppet wants to play a game of semantics in order to purge more than 74 million Americans from the national political conversation.

By the way, the other actual terrorists are still out there, busy allahu akbaring us over and over.

When a criminal doesn’t fit the color profile of the Democrats’ Great Imaginary Threat lie, a full “…move along now, nothing to see here…” effort goes into effect.

The biggest threat to freedom right now is a government that’s being run by rabid, un-American ideologues who are using an isolated incident to wage a protracted war against anyone who disagrees with them.

That drunk dude with the horns on his hat ain’t the one we need to be worrying about.