The Morning Briefing: 'Cancel Trump' Culture Is Toxic, Juvenile, and Dangerous

Trump Derangement Syndrome Has New Symptoms Every Day

Happy Monday, my dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Wardrobe and makeup are just down the hall and we begin full dress rehearsal for the apocalypse in an hour.

I hope that many of you were able to enjoy the weekend. I ordered ammo online on Friday and grilled a couple filet mignon steaks to perfection and washed them down with a nice Cabernet Sauvignon on Saturday. Gulag that, Democrats.

We’re going to lead off today with somewhat of a continuation of last Friday’s Briefing. Or it’s a variation on a theme. It’s something that I fear we’ll have plenty of opportunity to talk more about in the coming months because the mental health of the Democrats is in irrevocable decline.

On Friday I highlighted a specific incident that sought to cancel President Trump even in death. Today we’ll look at the pathological mental deterioration behind that, as well as some more petty and ignorant manifestations of this metastasizing Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Shortly after Joe Biden and his asterisk (shout out to VodkaPundit for that one) moved into the White House I wrote that it seemed that his puppet masters were solely motivated by a desire to merely undo everything that President Trump had done. When one isn’t peering through the fog of hatred, one clearly understands that there is a lot of stuff that Trump did that a sane successor would leave in place.

Joe Biden is neither sane nor insane, he simply isn’t there anymore.

The people controlling him, however, are bat you-know-what loony tunes.

We will get back to all of that in a moment. I’d first like to point out how badly the “cancel Trump” fever is spreading throughout the Democratic party.

I wrote a post yesterday about Bill de Blasio gleefully shutting down ice rinks in New York a month early simply because the Trump Organization runs them and Hizzoner wants to score some political points while employing the familiar Democratic tactic of using kids as pawns. Never forget that Democrats hate your kids. They probably hate their own kids too.

The pettiness shown by de Blasio and the way he handled it were beyond embarrassing:

At a time when Americans have been cooped up for a year and in desperate need of any kind of outdoor activity with fresh air, Bill de Blasio and his administration have decided that it’s more important to fill their diapers, stomp their feet, and have a loud ORANGE MAN BAD fit. Worse yet, they announced it like a drunk college kid trying to dunk on someone on social media. A de Blasio spokesman said, “Trump has been impeached from operating the ice rink,” and he no doubt felt like the most clever boy in kindergarten after that.

The kids who are getting to spend time outdoors to keep from going crazy while not being in school are completely screwed now but, hey, Mayor Bill got to cheat Trump out of a few bucks for a month.

Back to Biden. His fervor to cancel Trump has taken on a “throwing the baby out with the bathwater” vibe now.

Stacey wrote yesterday about disturbing casualty of Biden’s first month executive order frenzy:

When President Biden signed his executive order for a review and update to ICE enforcement procedures, he also put Operation Talon on hold. Operation Talon is a nationwide ICE operation that arrests and removes convicted sex offenders illegally in the United States. The effects of this order have been immediate, with the cancellation of a joint operation to arrest at-large sex offenders:

All this is being done to appease the woke open borders lobby that’s been working in tandem with Big Green to control Grandpa Gropes’ brain during his first four weeks in office. “ICE” is a trigger word for the already unstable left and the mere mention of the agency plunges them further into madness. Sometimes the madness makes them do stupid things. As Stacey notes, this time it’s making them do dangerous things:

As Biden has essentially thrown open the border to migrant caravans and the cartels that traffic human beings over the border, reducing the enforcement in this area is appalling. His executive order halted most immigration enforcement, with “aggravated felons” being the notable exceptions—but only if their aggravated felony occurred in the last ten years. According to a list compiled by the Center for Immigration Studies, illegal immigrants with the following convictions and in the following numbers will no longer meet the criteria for deportation: Sexual Assault: 1,478

Sex Offense: 825

Smuggling Aliens: 603

Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Minor: 505

Kidnapping: 305

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor: 231

The Democrats are in control of the federal government right now and they have no clear vision for the United States of America other than hating Donald Trump. That would be myopic and stupid in the best of times. With the pandemic still upon us and the economy in dire need of a comeback, it’s a recipe for long term disaster.

And they don’t care. The tantrum is the priority and it shows no signs of letting up.

In Other News…

Oldest DNA of an Animal Not Preserved in Permafrost Extracted From a Cave Bear – Jocelyne LeBlanc https://t.co/hBr0rOR4OE pic.twitter.com/aTcymRxGn9 — Mysterious Universe (@mysteriousuniv) February 22, 2021

Everything Isn’t Awful

10-year-old Christian Stone & family friend Abbey Meeker swept snow off dozens of hospital workers' cars during last week's East Coast snowstorm to thank them for all their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic. They cleaned off ~80 cars in 4 different parking lots!

📷: @CNN pic.twitter.com/NGArUc1ZGN — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) February 17, 2021

PJM Linktank

Me: New York City Takes Away Everyone’s Fun Just to Get Even With Trump

Burn it all to the ground and start over. Entire School Board in California That Thinks Parents ‘Just Want Their Babysitters Back’ Resigns

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #150: We’ll Achieve Herd Immunity by April, Report Claims

Biden Under Pressure From 18 State AGs to Reinstate ICE’s Operation Talon Targeting Sex Offenders

Who still won’t want to teach. Governor Newsom to ‘Set Aside’ 10 Percent of Vaccine Allotment for Teachers

New York Lawmaker Says the Legislature Is ‘Inching Toward’ Cuomo Impeachment Inquiry

Democrats lie. More Proof Biden’s Attacks on Trump’s Vaccine Distribution Plan Are Based on Lies

Trump to Speak at CPAC. Pence Declines Invitation

New Studies Suggest One COVID Vaccine Shot May Be Enough for Some Patients

Justin Trudeau Failed Canada in COVID Vaccine Debacle. Here’s Why.

DHS has apparently never heard of Portland, Seattle, or Minneapolis. DHS: ‘Right-Wing Extremists’ Committed Most Deadly Terrorist Attacks Last Year

Trump Ready to Go to War With GOP Enemies

Liberals Refuse to Believe Fake Ted Cruz Tweet on Climate Change That Went Viral Is Actually Fake

The Dam SHATTERS: Even AOC Wants Cuomo’s Nursing Home Scandal Investigated

Did Wind Power Fall Hard During the Great Texas Storm? Yep. Twice.

Democrats hate America. Putting ‘America First’ Is Over, in Case You Hadn’t Noticed

Facebook’s Ban on News in Australia Is Waking People Up

Christian Science Monitor: If You Don’t Like Public Schools Proselytizing for Islam, You’re a Racist

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Florida Man Friday: Bringing a Whole New Meaning to Death Metal

Dak Prescott, Matthew McConaughey Step Up During Texas Winter Crisis

What Conservatives Can Learn from Religious Jewish Communities

Desolation Now: A Look Back at Dylan’s Masterpiece

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 103: MSM Uses Cruz Cancún Story to Ignore Biden’s Train Wreck Week

The Quiet Redemption of Morgan Wallen

Johns Hopkins Professor Provides a Much Sunnier Outlook on the Future and COVID-19

New Coverage of Cuomo’s Nursing Home Scandal Is an Indictment of Liberal Media

Your Weekly Good News Round-Up

Biden to Reopen Negotiations with Number One State Sponsor of Terror

VIP Gold

From the Mothership and Beyond

Malcolm X family demands reopening of murder investigation

Schlichter: The GOP’s 2024 Race Will Be Brutal And It’s a Fight We Need to Have

These Are the Roughly 200 Businesses Whose Leaders Are Backing Gun Control Initiatives

Democrats hate small business owners. Progressive Rep Khanna: ‘We Don’t Want’ Some Small Businesses to Survive

Yeesh, this woman is a paste-eater. Is Cuomo Still the ‘Gold Standard’ of COVID Leadership? Psaki Responds.

These Are Some of the Garbage Items House Dems Added to Their New COVID Relief Bill

Dozens of Boeing 777 planes grounded in US and Japan after engine failure

Wow – Missouri County Passes an Act Empowering Sheriffs to Arrest Feds Who Try to Confiscate Guns

New Poll Is Setting off All the Alarm Bells for the GOP if They Continue Down the Establishment Path

Arizona Sheriff Would Like a Word, Joe: ‘Irrational’ Border Easing Has Increased Illegal Crossings by 500 Percent

AMEN. Kira Davis: The Only Thing Ted Cruz Did Wrong Was Apologize

Some parish fish fries switch gears to go curbside this Lent

Television Pushes Anti-Gun Nonsense

Palmetto State Armory Goes Big With Latest Location

Arizona Looking To Shake Up Their Gun Laws

Defensive Use Of Firearm Destroys Gun Storage Argument

Martin Scorsese vs Marvel: a tale of two different cinematic perspectives

Jill Biden’s Really Amazing First Month As First Lady Vs That Trump Woman

New Mexico Democrat Governor Under Fire For Using Taxpayer Money On Food, Booze

How Your Washington News Gets Distorted By Media Priorities

Nuclear Power In Texas Mostly Stayed Online During The Blackouts

Fauci boss gives Trump administration credit on Operation Warp Speed

Hugh Hewitt calls out ‘very misleading’ CBS clip about the Trump administration’s early response to the coronavirus

WATCH: Deion Sanders says all of his belongings were stolen during his coaching debut at Jackson State

SNL blows. ‘All fun and games until you start promoting anti-Semitic myths’: SNL under fire for ‘joke’ about Israel and COVID vaccinations (watch)

‘Lady, it’s 65 degrees outside’: AOC’s big Texas photo-op isn’t going quite as she planned and LOL

Meet the Man Who Walks Across Entire Countries in a Straight Line

Smells Like Onion

Nation Enters New Phase Of Vaccine Distribution Where Capricorns, Gymnasts, Childless Uncles Now Eligible For Inoculation https://t.co/asY8W61CP7 pic.twitter.com/NerqLjl7Et — The Onion (@TheOnion) February 20, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

I’m now available to hire as a virtual drinking coach. Think Peloton but with beer.

___

Kruiser on Gab

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.