The Kruiser Kabana Episode 103: MSM Uses Cruz Cancún Story To Ignore Biden's Train Wreck Week

By Stephen Kruiser Feb 20, 2021 10:49 PM ET
Good for Ted

America is now on day four or five (I’ve lost count) of blanket news coverage about Ted Cruz’s trip to Cancún, Mexico. Libs have been their usual unhinged selves about the incident, largely because Cruz has always been a favorite target of theirs. Cruz cut the trip short and apologized, neither of which he should have done.

The Babylon Bee, as always, had the best “coverage” of the story:

I posit that the real reason they’re flogging this nothingburger of a story is that they want to deflect from Andrew Cuomo’s fall from grace and Joe Biden’s train wreck town hall appearance:

Cancún is lovely in the winter, by the way.

Enjoy!

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

