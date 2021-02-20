The Kruiser Kabana Episode 103: MSM Uses Cruz Cancún Story To Ignore Biden's Train Wreck Week

America is now on day four or five (I’ve lost count) of blanket news coverage about Ted Cruz’s trip to Cancún, Mexico. Libs have been their usual unhinged selves about the incident, largely because Cruz has always been a favorite target of theirs. Cruz cut the trip short and apologized, neither of which he should have done.

The Babylon Bee, as always, had the best “coverage” of the story:

Media Informs Ted Cruz You Can Only Travel During A Crisis If You're A Democrathttps://t.co/lLOVVCiuGj — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 18, 2021

I posit that the real reason they’re flogging this nothingburger of a story is that they want to deflect from Andrew Cuomo’s fall from grace and Joe Biden’s train wreck town hall appearance:

#journalisming Andrew Cuomo has a body count and the President of the United States said that people of color are too stupid to get online but, hey, Ted Cruz and Cancún or something. https://t.co/IJaLGx14Zo — SFK (@stephenkruiser) February 20, 2021

Cancún is lovely in the winter, by the way.

Enjoy!

___

Kruiser on Gab

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.