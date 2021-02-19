Your Weekly Good News Round-Up

You made it to the end of another week and as a reward, I’ve put together the best of what’s going on with humanity. So crack open a cold one and jump right in. Put aside all the bad news and focus on what is pure and lovely and good for you.

NASA landed a probe on Mars that was fun to watch and the first high-definition photographs are coming in. It’s a little underwhelming and kind of looks like Arizona, but I guess it was too much to hope for little green men in the first photo. Maybe the next few will be more exciting.

NASA rover #Perseverance's first high resolution color image of the surface of Mars: pic.twitter.com/FYvIvGKj5a — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) February 19, 2021

I spoke too soon. There is a man on Mars!

It seems #Perseverance already found intelligent life on Mars! This is being crazy… pic.twitter.com/gEpsaRPHej — A meme page to check every time MatLab crashes (@memecrashes) February 19, 2021

The National Guard is still occupying D.C. for unknown reasons, but at least they aren’t sleeping in a parking garage anymore. In fact, someone thought to bring a bunch of therapy dogs to visit the troops. This video is very cute.

Speaking of dogs, Neesha, a golden retriever, went missing while out on a hike with her family. She was lost in an icy wilderness for two weeks before hikers found her and rescued her. She was so cold when she was found she couldn’t move. The hikers wrapped her up and carried her five miles to help. She’s back home and recovering.

Here’s a story made for a Friday: Archeologists unearth huge brewery in Abydos. The BBC reported.

Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed what could be the world’s oldest known beer factory, dating back about 5,000 years. A joint Egyptian-American team discovered the brewery in Abydos, an ancient burial ground in the desert. They found a number of units containing about 40 pots used to heat a mixture of grain and water to make beer. The brewery is likely to date back to the era of King Narmer, according to the Supreme Council of Antiquities. It says it believes the find to “be the oldest high-production brewery in the world”. King Narmer ruled more than 5,000 years ago. He founded the First Dynasty and is considered to have unified Egypt.

World's 'oldest brewery' uncovered at ancient Egyptian city of Abydos https://t.co/m5cWaiaE1b — Trimontium Trust (@TrimontiumTrust) February 14, 2021

Is it really a surprise that beer was an important part of early human life?

The brewery, a new addition to one of Egypt’s most important cultural sites, is thought to have been able to produce 5,000 gallons of beer in a single batch, and unsurprisingly, “evidence for the use of beer in sacrificial rites was found during excavations in these facilities,” a statement from the Egyptian tourism ministry has said.

Volunteers in Texas saved a ton of turtles from the record cold:

One woman was filling her Subaru up with the frigid turtles and taking them to safer conditions.

My mom is retired, & she spends her winters volunteering at a sea turtle rescue center in south Texas. The cold snap is stunning the local turtles & they’re doing a lot of rescues. She sent me this photo today of the back of her Subaru. It’s *literally* turtles all the way down. pic.twitter.com/xaDRNjLDoQ — Lara (@lara_hand) February 15, 2021

A local convention center opened its doors as a turtle hotel.

They ran out of space at the rescue center, so the local convention center opened its doors to turtle storage. This video was from yesterday afternoon. By the time my mom sent it to me, there were so many more that she said, “there is no empty floor space tonight.” pic.twitter.com/g6Gw7dfIOQ — Lara (@lara_hand) February 16, 2021

Until next time, remember to look around for good news and if you see anything that makes you smile, drop it in the comments and it may make it into next week’s round-up!