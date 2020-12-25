The Morning Briefing: Merry Christmas and Don't Let the Bastards Get You Down!

Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas, my dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends! I’m cooking the fancy bacon today.

As most of you know by now, the Morning Briefing doesn’t get holidays off if the holiday falls on a weekday. It’s always a little shorter than a regular installment, of course, but it happens. I usually do a little news, but try to keep it a bit lighter.

It’s Christmas 2020 though, and I feel compelled to eschew my brand here for the lead-in today. I’m not going full Gandhi on you (never go full Gandhi), I just feel that as we come to this most holy day in this most unholy of years I could dial it down a bit and spread a little cheer.

Admittedly, this isn’t exactly my forte. Even on stage, I’m usually pretty dark while getting the laughs.

So here goes.

The world is a mess, that’s true. It isn’t going to get measurably better any time soon. What has begun to plague us all more than the actual plague is the gloom and doom drumbeat of our politicians and the media. They focused on the bad a lot at first because they had to, then kept doing so because they were enjoying it. We can end up focusing so much on their big picture negativity we miss some of the smaller good things going on around us.

I may have to pay attention to the news, but the longer this goes on, the more I’m looking for ways to defuse and distract myself. I go for walks and look at pleasant things that can’t relay the news of the day. I play video games. I read murder mysteries which, sadly, are a pick-me-up these days.

The point is to take control of whatever you can around you to help you dictate your own perspective instead of leaving that up to a bunch of professional doom mongers. Trust me, the tiniest little distractions can be hugely positive.

I’ve decided to work on cranking out a lot more lighthearted fare elsewhere on the site next year to give all of you fine people another option for taking a break.

I’m still going to be kind of a tool here at the Briefing though. Let’s be honest, none of us show up here each morning to watch me put on a happy face and go all Kumbaya.

That’s my heartfelt message for the day, my friends.

Merry Christmas and don’t let the bastards get you down.

It Just Got Merrier

"The president and I want to wish every American a very merry Christmas." First Lady Melania Trump and Pres. Donald Trump wish Americans seasons' greetings, thanking frontline workers and touting COVID-19 vaccine development as a "Christmas miracle." https://t.co/p1YEyT3L0G pic.twitter.com/J8auBX79Qx — ABC News (@ABC) December 24, 2020

PJM Linktank

Punishment for people saying “Happy Holidays.” Apocalypse Now: New COVID Strain 56 Percent More Contagious

The Left Can Cry Me a River Over Trump’s Pardons, Here’s Why

5 Reasons I’ll Always Resist Joe Biden and the Democrats (and You Should Too)

Trump Leaves For Mar-a-Lago While Pandemic Relief Remains in Limbo

Fredo needs a diaper change. CNN’s Chris Cuomo’s Meltdown Over Trump Pardoning ‘Criminals’ Deserves Its Own Laugh Track

UK-EU Agree to a Post-Brexit Trade Deal

Congress Approves Smithsonian Museums for Latinos and Women

NYC: Man Murders ‘Americanized’ Daughter Who Didn’t Want to Wear Hijab

Actor Kirk Cameron’s Christmas Lockdown Protest Aims to Spread a Different Virus: Hope

Spend a Year With Jesus: 2021 Devotional Keeps Things Simple to Help You Explore Life’s Greatest Question

VIP

Kruiser’s (Almost) Daily Distraction: Save Us, Wonder Woman

VIP Gold

NY Lawmakers Now Seeking Trump’s Help to Get Real Numbers from Nursing Home Tragedy

From the Mothership and Beyond

Wesołych Świąt! How People Say ‘Merry Christmas’ In Different Europe Countries

Nick Butter: The man who ran a marathon in every country in the world

Someone Said Trump’s Pardons Could Be Challenged in Court…and Got Wrecked Over It

Why an Editor’s Open Letter to Journalists Got Totally Wrecked in a Single Twitter Thread

Why Rush Limbaugh’s Last Program of the Year Had Listeners in Tears

Report: A Special Counsel for Hunter Biden Could Still Happen

Trump receives “Person of the Year” award from major pro-life group

Canada’s Gun Confiscation Effort Runs Into Resistance

80-Year-Old Armed Citizen Teaches Carjackers Valuable Life Lesson

Demand For AR-15s Greater Than Supply

Brexiteers, we did it

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Responds To Scott Baio’s Criticism Of Cast’s Democrat Fundraiser

Feel-Good Video Of The Day: The Christmas Movie Arena Battle Death Match

Is This The Freest Moment For Speech In History Or Is Speech Under Assault From Censors And Cancel Culture

Special report: The year in sports

Dems always want to avoid working for things. Biden Throwing a Conniption That Twitter Wouldn’t Transfer Trump’s Followers to Him

CNN Goes All in on Fauci Worship: From ‘Lord and Savior’ to Wolf Blitzer’s Special Fauci Item

Maggie Haberman Is Having a Holiday Meltdown; Someone Give Her a Gelt

LOL. Reporters Act Stupidly, Clutch Pearls After Fox News’ Kennedy Calls Brian Stelter ‘Tater’ During Broadcast

GoDaddy used a holiday bonus email as a phishing scam test and people aren’t happy

President Trump presents Richard Grenell with a National Security Medal

‘Times change’: Glenn Greenwald calls out media for sudden downshift covering Biden vs. Trump

‘Maybe he’ll pardon your comedy’: Douche-canoe Christopher Titus’ nasty dig at both Trump and Rush Limbaugh flops GLORIOUSLY

The Australian Town That Turns Trash Into Christmas Trees

Smells Like Onion

Logistics Of Eating Oversized Candy Cane Completely Overwhelming https://t.co/7Z46gXe8i2 pic.twitter.com/P8nwewUEzJ — The Onion (@TheOnion) December 24, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

A Christmas double-header. CRANK IT UP!

Santa cleaned out my liquor cabinet.

___

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.