Apocalypse Now: New COVID Strain 56 Percent More Contagious

COVID, the Sequel

Happy freakin’ holidays, everyone. Remember, don’t assume that things can’t get worse in 2020 just because there aren’t many days left in the year. Every time a human asks, “What else can possibly go wrong?” the universe responds with, “Hold my beer.”

In case you’ve missed it, a new strain of the coronavirus has arrived just in time for Christmas and it’s already wreaking havoc with some of our friends overseas.

An there’s a bonus: this variety of COVID is even more contagious than the highly contagious one we’ve been dealing with all year.

The Hill:

A new study released by a team of British scientists suggests that a coronavirus variant that was recently discovered in England is 56 percent more contagious than the original strain. The study, released by the Center for Mathematical Modeling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, noted that while the data suggests that the new variant is more contagious, there are no results showing it to be more deadly, The New York Times reported.

Just ducky.

This should put a final damper on any enthusiasm people might have had for things returning to whatever normal will now be any time soon. I don’t think next year is going to be any better than this year, but I know a lot of people who are hold out hope that we will be somewhat enjoying ourselves by next spring.

Sorry:

Researchers warned that stricter measures should be taken due to the new variant, however, including shutting down universities and schools. They also advocated for more widespread vaccinations.

The petty tyrants we’ve all grown so weary of are probably rejoicing over the arrival of this more contagious COVID variant, as it gives their flimsy excuses for tyranny a longer shelf life. Politicians aren’t quick to relinquish ill-gotten power.

The hits just keep on coming too. There’s news of yet another COVID strain, this one in Africa.

At this rate, the CDC will probably start pressing for COVID vaccine mandates, because all of these bureaucrats are drunk with power. The agency wants “every person in the U.S.” to be vaccinated, after all:

Until every person in the U.S. can get a COVID-19 vaccine, continue to wear a mask, keep at least 6 feet between yourself and others, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often. Learn more about who should get vaccinated first while supplies are limited: https://t.co/ifJLlRKU2c. — CDC (@CDCgov) December 23, 2020

Welcome to the COVID New World Order, brought to you by the government you never should have trusted in the first place.

