Fetterman Stuns Critics After Revealing Trump Official He 'Gets Along With'

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), perhaps the only Democrat in all of Congress who has a lick of human decency and common sense, recently sat down for an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, where he shocked folks by revealing which member of President Donald Trump's administration he gets along with the best.

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Even I didn't see this one coming.

Fetterman told Hannity that he gets along best with Dr. Mehmet Oz, the current director of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Oz is also the man Fetterman beat in the race for the Pennsylvania Senate seat during the 2022 midterm election. The Pennsylvania Democrat, appearing on an episode of Hang Out With Sean Hannity, stated that even though that particular campaign got really nasty, he still respects Oz.

“You know that that campaign got nasty, but you know he’s undeniably a brilliant guy and I’ve had heart issues,” Fetterman said during his interview with Hannity. “I would have no problem having him operate on me, either.”

“I’ve had a near death experience,” Fetterman went on to say, referencing his May 2022 stroke. “I don’t, I don’t carry any of that stuff and you know, we’re in the business where part of it is just professional wrestling and then the more it gets more and more personal, like, that’s really the wrong direction and things get really, really kind of bitter… and when you openly tell people to you know, f**k off, or call these kinds of names that’s become the new normal and that’s just the wrong direction.”

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Fetterman then dropped a sledgehammer on Democrats for blocking a spending bill that would provide much-needed funding for the Department of Homeland Security. He's also broken away from progressives and thrown his full support behind Operation Epic Fury, a joint military operation between the U.S. and Israel against the oppressive Islamic regime of Iran.

And if you didn't already like the guy, he also defended Trump's strikes against drug smugglers on the open seas. You know, the miscreants who pump deadly substances like fentanyl into our country, killing thousands upon thousands of people? Democrats were, unsurprisingly, supporting the criminals just to spite President Trump. That's how sick in the head these folks are.

Fetterman also supports voter ID laws and chastised his party for opposing them. If you've ever wondered what an actual centrist looks like, it's this guy.

“For me as a Democrat, just fundamentally at the end of the day showing basic, basic ID to vote is a very reasonable idea,” Fetterman said during a conversation with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo during a Feb. 17 appearance on Mornings with Maria.

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Of course, all of this bold unity with Republicans has made him rather unpopular with the hardcore element of the Democratic Party. Some have even suggested they might try to primary him in the 2028 election. Since he isn't on board with a radical, far-left agenda and wants to actually have civil discourse on important issues, Democrats see him as a threat. Again, these people are sick. They don't want to see the country unified. It's their way or the highway. Hopefully, we'll see more like Fetterman get involved in the political scene and help bring balance to Congress and our nation.

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