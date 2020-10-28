Columns
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 76: Election Mental Health Tips From Life Coach Kruiser

By Stephen Kruiser Oct 28, 2020 11:31 PM ET
We Will Make It Through This. Probably.

This episode is one of those rambling, one-sided conversation affairs that I believe we have all come to know and love.

People seem a little tense now that we are less than a week out from election day so I thought I would try to talk some folks off of the ledge.

We’re talking about distractions today. I’ll begin by sharing this tweet of a cool looking ancient ginkgo tree that’s fun to stare at and not think of anything important at all:

I’ve got some other suggestions and I believe I talk about going back to church too. Like I said, it’s one of my patented tangential affairs. Listening to me go all over the place for twenty minutes is itself a distraction. You come away from an experience like that feeling pretty darn good about the fact that you are not me. I never get to do that. Fortunately, I’m super into me.

RedState Editor-at-Large Kira Davis is going to join me at the end of the week for a raw, honest, and probably irreverent election preview.

Enjoy!


PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

