The Kruiser Kabana Episode 76: Election Mental Health Tips From Life Coach Kruiser

We Will Make It Through This. Probably.
This episode is one of those rambling, one-sided conversation affairs that I believe we have all come to know and love.
People seem a little tense now that we are less than a week out from election day so I thought I would try to talk some folks off of the ledge.
We’re talking about distractions today. I’ll begin by sharing this tweet of a cool looking ancient ginkgo tree that’s fun to stare at and not think of anything important at all:
Thinking about this 1400 year old ginkgo tree. pic.twitter.com/l7eu2HDHJ5
— ℭ𝔬𝔰𝔪𝔦𝔠 𝔊𝔦𝔯𝔩 (@COOLCHICBLONDE) October 10, 2020
I’ve got some other suggestions and I believe I talk about going back to church too. Like I said, it’s one of my patented tangential affairs. Listening to me go all over the place for twenty minutes is itself a distraction. You come away from an experience like that feeling pretty darn good about the fact that you are not me. I never get to do that. Fortunately, I’m super into me.
RedState Editor-at-Large Kira Davis is going to join me at the end of the week for a raw, honest, and probably irreverent election preview.
Enjoy!
