The Kruiser Kabana Episode 75: Trump Jokes and the Death of Late-Night Comedy

I happened upon this little gem in the Associated Press the other day:

That’s 455 jokes about Trump and 14 about Democrat Joe Biden, according to the Center for Media and Public Affairs at George Mason University. That doesn’t even count 64 jokes made about Trump’s family or administration, the study said.

A staggering 97% of the jokes Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon told about the candidates in September targeted President Donald Trump, a study released Monday found.

From the perspective of late-night joke writers, there’s really only one person running for president.

That wasn’t exactly telling me something that I didn’t know but seeing raw numbers like that got me thinking about a lot of things. Not surprisingly, the first thing I thought was how much I miss Johnny Carson. All late-night fans of a certain age do.

None of us were expecting that anyone who followed Carson would be able to carry on his legacy. It is, however, disturbing to see how badly the genre has become. Political correctness and partisan hackery have made late-night hosts timid and useless.

It’s gotten worse since Trump came to power, but the timidity began during the Obama era. The Lightbringer was off-limits for jokes, so the frightened idiots kept talking about Sarah Palin for eight years. They were essentially repeating the same joke the entire time.

What’s most pathetic now is the fact that they’ve made drooling gaffe machine like Joe Biden a protected species. The guy’s every moment in the spotlight is begging to have a joke written about it.

That’s the rant, and I go deeper with it in this episode.

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.