The Kruiser Kabana Episode 63: Ricochet's Jon Gabriel Doesn't Want Joe Biden to Be His Bestie

Ricochet.com Editor-in-Chief Jon Gabriel makes a return appearance to the Kabana to discuss the otherworldly repackaging of noted hothead Joe Biden as everyone’s cuddly, empathetic pal.

After the Democratic National Convention wrapped up last week the sugar-coated version of Joe Biden that was being written about in the press was so over the top that I thought I might get cavities and Type II diabetes from it all. Every emo thing that was being put forward as a selling point for this fictional Biden didn’t resonate with me. That’s not just because I’m a Republican, it’s because I don’t need or want my elected officials to be my friends, I want them to do their damn jobs.