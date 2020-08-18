The Kruiser Kabana Episode 61: Evan Sayet On His New Book, 'The Woke Supremacy: An Anti-Socialist Manifesto'

We take a trip outside of the Mothership for this episode’s guest.

Evan Sayet and I first met while doing stand-up a long time ago. We did a gig together sometime in the early nineties and neither of us can quite remember the specifics of it. Heck, I wasn’t even drinking then and it’s all a little fuzzy to me. I think it was in North Carolina but it could just as easily have been in Montana or New Mexico. Lotta gigs and a lotta miles in those days. It’s a blur even for the sober.