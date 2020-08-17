The Morning Briefing: Liberals Use Death of President Trump's Brother to Reaffirm That They're Classless Garbage

Liberals Are the Worst
Happy Monday, and welcome to another day here in Kruiser Morning Briefing Land. Another week. Another something. We’re not really doing calendars anymore, are we?
Every so often I will begin to reminisce about the way politics used to be in this country, when I would regularly have conversations with people on the other side of the aisle and they weren’t fraught with emotion. There was always some common ground to be found somewhere. It may have been the tiniest patch of ground, but we could always find it.
As I have mentioned many times, I am a lifelong conservative who has managed to survive in the ultra-liberal entertainment industry for decades, so it’s not as if I’m some reactionary hothead who can’t get along with people I don’t agree with politically.
What I’ve seen from liberals in the Trump era, however, has brought me more than a little dismay. On an individual basis, I still get along with a lot of my liberal friends and relatives. I just spent Saturday hanging out with the most liberal of my liberal cousins and we had a great time.
Collectively, though, it gets a little weird. OK, a lot weird.
When I see liberals I know participating in their online hive mind they become different people altogether. It’s as if they have to out awful each other just to maintain some sort of liberal street cred. I have friends who I know to be reasonable liberals who then become hideous human beings on Facebook or Twitter.
A little over two weeks ago when Herman Cain passed away, we covered the vile reaction among liberals to the news here in the Briefing. Social media was a veritable feeding frenzy of awfulness. It wasn’t just garden-variety trolls who were participating, but members of the liberal media as well.
The passing of President Trump’s brother Robert this past weekend gave them a chance to flock to their computers and resume their places as heartless bottom-feeders.
America’s enlightened, tolerant liberals decided that the best way to respond was to wish death upon the president.
Matt detailed all of the emotionally stunted reaction here. Honestly, I’m almost embarrassed for these people at this point. The Trump Derangement Syndrome is in its advanced stages and most of them are beyond help.
Long before Donald Trump became president, liberals had an awful tendency to politicize virtually everything. It was an irritating quirk back then, now it’s a pathological tragedy. One has to be a very small person to immediately use the death of another human to try and score political points.
When I see things like this happen — and they do a lot these days — I have no interest in any sort of bipartisan outreach. I don’t have anything in common with people who behave like that. I don’t want to have anything in common with people like that.
Of course, liberals will tell you that they’ll be just fine once Orange Man Bad is out of the White House, but there is no indication that they can reclaim the humanity they’ve lost.
For their sake, I hope they can though.
Love It
Trump campaign to host nightly recap of Democratic Convention to highlight 'radical socialism' of the left https://t.co/hNGiaWcFco #FoxNews
— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) August 17, 2020
She Seems Nice…
Kamala Harris reportedly owes $1M in bills from failed presidential run https://t.co/RE8Z6gzgQB pic.twitter.com/Ea3ldU5FfG
— New York Post (@nypost) August 14, 2020
PJM Linktank
#LetItBurn Update: More Than Sixty 9-1-1 Calls Go Unanswered During Portland Riot
‘Guaranteed Income’ Schemes Picking Up Steam as Pandemic Ravages the Economy
BLM and Right-Wing Militias in Tense Standoff Near Stone Mountain Monument
Is AOC’s ‘Squad’ Running the Rioters? One Just Called for MORE ‘Unrest In the Streets’
Hezbollah Denies Weapons Storage at Beirut Explosion Site, Despite New Evidence
Pentagon Creates Task Force to ‘Detect, Analyze, and Catalog’ UFOs
Seattle Beer Maker Puts Anti-Cop Hate-Slur on Can – and Let’s Just Say It’s Falling Flat
Sure, that’ll work. California Democrats Propose ‘Wealth Tax’ to Combat Massive Deficit
Huge Gun Victory in 9th Circuit Court. Send Thank You Notes to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Heartbreak: Judge Puts James Younger Under Mother’s Control, Ordering Father to Pay for Counseling
Maine: Democratic Senate Hopeful Repeatedly Killed ‘Racist’ Bills to Outlaw Female Genital Mutilation
School’s Out: Portland’s Quiet Crisis
Does Trump Really Have a Shot at Taking the State of New York?
The Manufactured Hysteria Over Mail Delivery
Imagine ‘Antifa Ballot-Harvesters.’ It Isn’t Hard To Do.
Hollywood Dreams, Hollywood Nightmares: The Fall of Tinsel Town
Oh. ‘Scholar’ Claims Landmarks of Western Architecture Were ‘Stolen’ from Islamic World
Bald Eagle Bests Michigan EPA Drone in Epic Battle of the Titans
VIP
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 60: RedState’s Kira Davis On Kamala and the Technological Leap Forward in Homeschooling
J. Christian Adams Explains Why ‘Voter Suppression’ Is a ‘Fantasy Concept’
Schools Going to ‘Hybrid’ Models Are Cheating Taxpayers. I Want My Money Back.
How Much More Proof Do We Need That the Anti-Trump Media Exists?
VIP Gold
Defeated Deli Owner Says ‘Looting Is in Style,’ Which Is Why His Business Is Suffering
“Escape From New York” Is Now An Actual Thing
From the Mothership and Beyond
How Kamala Harris Accidentally Helped To Bring Down CA’s Mag Ban
Portland State Disarms Police Force After Student Protests
Schlichter: Feel the Exciting Excitement of Kamalamania
She’s dumber than dirt. Maxine Waters: Congress Can Remove Trump Without Impeachment
WATCH: Unhinged Democratic Politician Leads Angry Mob Outside Home of Minneapolis Police Union Leader
Masks make people insane. Grocery Store Manager’s Response to Maskless Women: Lock Them Inside Until Police Arrive
Tlaib Slams DNC and Votes ‘No’ on the Party Platform
WATCH: Harris’ Ridiculous Laughing Fit Over a Question About Her Previous Debate Answers
Newsom Under Fire for Muddled Response to the Wuhan Coronavirus
It Looks As Though Biden’s Friendship with Obama Is One-Sided
Hivemind. Bernie Sanders Plays Party Man In Defense Of Kamala Harris As VP
Chicago Police Seek Federal Prosecutions For Looters, Rioters
We can only hope. A Racial Reckoning For… White Vegans?
NYC Blue Lives Matter Mural Lawsuit Moving Forward
Trump Will Accept The GOP Nomination At The White House
Little Two Year Old With Cancer Misses His Birthday Party Because of Chicago Looting
Soviet 2.0: Move Over, Mask Karens; Universities Asking Students to Become ‘Coronavirus Police’
Russell Crowe: Tabloid Journalism Is ‘Not Taking Us Anywhere Good’
Pelosi Makes False Claim About USPS and Social Security Checks, Shows Her Ignorance
Watch: Portland ‘Protester’ Learns Multiple Times Why You Don’t Charge the Police
VIDEO: Cameras Capture How Close a Wild Wreck at the GT Moto Race in Austria was from Major Disaster
Protesters Gather In Person to Protest Why They Need Mail In Voting, and Fauci Blows Up Their Narrative
Gee, weird how that worked out. South Dakota – a State That Never Shut Down – Declines Trump’s Unemployment Extension Because They Don’t Need It
Chicago Fail: The Home of Bozo Clowns Itself with a $66 Million COVID Center Virtually No One Used
John Kasich makes an embarrassing clarification ahead of his Monday speaking slot at the DNC
Reporters say Air Force One almost collided with what looked like a drone on descent to Joint Base Andrews
But “principles,” of something. NBC News reporter calls out The Lincoln Project for stealing content from other Twitter accounts
Mark Levin’s expectation for the media’s Biden/Harris coverage says everything about the state of political journalism
Could a Dragon spacecraft fly humans to the Moon? It’s complicated
Download NASA’s New Batch of Stunning Images of Mars for Free
A Database of 5,000 Historical Cookbooks Is Now Online, and You Can Help Improve It
Trump donates $100K of salary to repair monuments damaged by rioters
Smells Like Onion
Silicon Valley Billionaires Unveil Diversity Initiative To Replace 60% Of Own Blood With Transfusion From Young People Of Color https://t.co/Cmh58GFDtJ pic.twitter.com/oOLUzTZEV9
— The Onion (@TheOnion) August 16, 2020
The Kruiser Kabana
— 11:11 (@11hr11min) August 15, 2020
Let’s try to keep things real until at least Wednesday at 2:32 PM PDT.
PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of "Don't Let the Hippies Shower" and "Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage," both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media's "Morning Briefing."