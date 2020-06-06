The Kruiser Kabana Episode 43: Comedian and Former Wall St. Pro Ellen Karis Talks Trump and the Economy

Ellen hosts her own podcast, “Karis Comedy Corner,” which can be found on her Facebook page. Follow her on Twitter too. Her website can be found here.

It’s a weird time in stand-up, just like it is in almost every other industry. We get into our thoughts on the future of the business (at length) in Part II, which will post on Tuesday.

Is curfew over yet?

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.