The Morning Briefing: ACLU Sues Due Process Champion DeVos

They Seem Confused About the Meaning of “Liberties”

Last Friday’s Morning Briefing led off by singing the praises of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos for bringing some sanity and constitutional order back to college campuses:

DeVos’s most important work has been addressing the insanity that has been visited upon young men on college campuses in the past couple of decades, the most notable and infamous incident being the Duke lacrosse case. She has been working diligently to bring rules and order to a previously arbitrary system that gave almost no rights to the accused.

Because the world has gone completely insane, the new rules that DeVos is putting in place are being objected to by a variety of leftist organizations and politicians, all of whom are grossly misrepresenting the changes.

After a week of the usual suspects complaining, the American Civil Liberties Union has wandered into the fray, filing a lawsuit to block DeVos’s new federal guidelines.

Like all of the DeVos haters, the ACLU is lying about the changes:

DeVos is Rolling Back Protections for Sexual Harassment and Assault Survivors in Schools. We’re Suing to Put a Stop to It.

This is the American Civil Liberties Union almost gleefully taking a legal stand against due process. DeVos’s revisions strengthened protections for the accused where none existed. Males on college campuses merely had to be accused to have their lives completely upended. In reality, the ACLU should have gotten involved earlier.

The organization seems to have lost all sense of its original purpose. Here’s a brief description from its site:

The ACLU has evolved in the years since from this small group of idealists into the nation’s premier defender of the rights enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

The ACLU is apparently working from an abridged version of the U.S. Constitution, one that doesn’t have the 5th or 14th Amendments included. The arbitrary approach to which constitutional rights apply is antithetical to what the ACLU purports to stand for. As soon as the news of the lawsuit broke, social media lit up with criticism like this:

they’re a run of the mill left-wing grievance group now. their original purpose is over. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 14, 2020

No doubt a lot of this reaction to DeVos is rooted in good old-fashioned Trump Derangement Syndrome. The rules that DeVos changed were Obama-era guidelines and, as I mentioned last week, the fact that the Trump administration is doing the changing has rubbed a lot of delicate leftist nerves raw.

The ACLU has been on the wrong side of a lot of issues in recent years, but this is beyond the pale. They want to abandon males on college campuses to the whims of far-left administrators who would have no obligation whatsoever to even listen to their side of the story.

That’s not America.

And it certainly has nothing to do with liberties.

Everything Isn’t Awful

TV DEBUT: A tiny panda cub born at a Dutch zoo earlier this month is making its first video appearance. https://t.co/xzHZOeZkTe pic.twitter.com/FMsJqq5s15 — ABC News (@ABC) May 15, 2020

Bee Me

A new study funded by the government has revealed, shockingly, that the solution to all problems is to give more power to the government. This handy infographic summarizes the findings of the incredible, ground-breaking study: pic.twitter.com/JEFN3MUvEX — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 14, 2020

