Mexico Drug Gangs Had 'Spy' Working in Texas U.S. Attorneys Office

Federal prosecutors have busted one of their co-workers who worked as a spy for a variety of Mexican drug gangs.

The Washington Times reports that the sister and brother-in-law of a paralegal working at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Antonio were distributors of the methamphetamines produced by the Mexico-based criminal enterprise.

Prosecutors charged Jennifer Loya, a paralegal who had access to surveillance records, warrants and other sensitive information, with obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obstruct justice and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. FBI Special Agent Jacob Dezern, in an affidavit, said the woman was helping out her sister Kimberly Loya and her sister’s husband Roland Gustamante, who were San Antonio distributors for the Fernandez-Vasquez drug smuggling organization, part of the Cartel de Noreste. Agent Dezern also said a number of drug organizations in San Antonio maintain loose ties with each other, and it appears Jennifer Loya, who had worked for the office for three years, had helped several of them.