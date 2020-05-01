The Morning Briefing: The Stay-At-Home Peasants Are Revolting

You Say You Want a Revolution…

Thursday afternoon I got a call from my sister, who lives in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Mom lives there too and sis was a little cranky about my mom heading out to see her doctor because she wasn’t feeling well. It’s not coronavirus — my mom is 81 and has heart issues. That we’ve managed to keep her quarantined this long is kind of amazing, given that she kept finding reasons that she thought she needed to go to the store when lockdown first started. Then we finally got through to her that she’s in the danger zone age group and she’s been letting my niece and sister drop off groceries in her garage for the past eight weeks.

The only reason I mention this is because I honestly think that my mom was just itching to get out of the house and the doctor seemed like the most logical place to go.

A lot of Michigan is dying to get out of the house now, creating a power struggle between Republican legislators and conservative citizens on one side, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on the other.

Tyler wrote a great piece on it yesterday:

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing as the legislature considered a measure to extend Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s state of emergency declaration. The House of Representatives voted down an extension of the order, but Whitmer claimed she has broad authority to continue the lockdown regardless. This response only adds to the evidence she is abusing her authority amid the coronavirus crisis. Protesters waved American flags and open-carried firearms as some changed, “Let us in!” and “This is the people’s house, you cannot lock us out.”

Many people have been noting recently that the likelihood of mild acts of civil disobedience will increase the longer this goes on. Heck, my governor just extended his order here in Arizona and we haven’t even been hit that badly with it. At some point I’m going to need a clearer explanation about why I can’t go see my eye doctor.

Again, I am not saying that Californians just start flooding the beaches or Michiganders do whatever it is they do for those fourteen nice days a year that they have there. I keep revisiting this every week because I am now in the headspace where I feel like these extensions are a bit arbitrary and may go on for a while, subject only to Whitmer’s or Gavin Newsom’s whims. They both seem to be enjoying their tyrant moments in the spotlight.

Newsom in particular seems as if he’s using his pandemic time as one long audition for a presidential run in 2024 and isn’t interested in getting away from the television cameras any time soon. He likes to bark about “Science!” all the time but I think that ego might be one of his most trusted advisers at the moment.

I promise that I won’t write about the restless unease of the populace again next week. I might be in jail for walking in the wrong place.

Ugh

Dreams grounded: Cadet pilots face uncertain future as coronavirus turns shortage to surplus https://t.co/6oFEyaPo4K pic.twitter.com/jx7FArAbub — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) May 1, 2020

Some Journalism Finally Happened at MSNBC

And of course the idiot progs want the offender fired:

#FireChrisHayes trends after MSNBC host covers Biden sexual assault allegations https://t.co/pUrovlBz7r pic.twitter.com/3uRozHQUJA — The Hill (@thehill) May 1, 2020

PJM Linktank

Minn. Governor Can’t Close Churches While Exempting Abortion Clinics, Lawsuit Says

Pelosi’s Defense of Biden Against Sex Assault Claims Is as Bad as ‘Boys Will Be Boys’

Governor Punishes Orange County for Opening Beaches, Spares the Rest of California

Funeral Directors Blow the Whistle on Deaths Falsely Attributed to Coronavirus

Clustered COVID-19 Outbreaks Could Provide Significant Insight

Coronavirus and the Young: Science Says They Don’t Spread It, But They Can Help Fight It

U.S. Intel Confirms Wuhan Lab COVID-19 Investigation

VodkaPundit: Despite Scare Tactics, No Wuhan Virus Spike After Wisconsin Election

More Than 18% of American Workers Have Now Filed for Unemployment

Fauci: ‘Clear Cut Evidence’ New Coronavirus Drug Works

Finally. Germany Bans Hezbollah and Raids Its Mosques

Trump: ‘CNN and Others Should Pay for What They’ve Done to General Flynn’

Trump Supporters: Fear Not Those Discouraging Polls

Including working closely with the Democrats. Trump Says China Will ‘Do Anything’ to Ensure He Loses the 2020 Election

Weaponizing Coronavirus, Leftist Foundations Dedicate Millions to Transform 2020 Elections

Tucker Carlson Destroys Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and the Feminist Movement

U of Delaware Must Release Biden Senate Records Amid #MeToo Scandal, FOIA Request Demands

SCATHING: ‘If You Can’t Address One Woman With Integrity, How Can You Run a Country With It?’

Joe Biden Selects — I’m Not Making This Up — Chris ‘Waitress Sandwich’ Dodd to Lead VP Search

Who Do They Think They Are? Knox County, Tenn., Bans Communion, Hymnals—and Even Bibles—at Church

CAIR Slams General for ‘Revolting Promotion of the Anti-Muslim Trope That Muslim Youth in UK Engage in Sex Crimes’

VIP

Why Exactly Are Funeral Homes Falsely Writing ‘COVID-19’ on Death Certificates?

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Two Americas: Karens and Everybody Else

Pelosi Responds to Biden Sexual Assault Allegation: ‘His Father Lost His Job When He Was a Boy’

VIP Gold

Even The NY Times Is Mad at Team Biden’s Tara Reade Lies

The Kira Davis Show, Ep.1: Pettiness in the Pandemic Age

From the Mothership and Beyond

Lawsuit Alleges New Jersey Governor Retaliated Against Gun Rights Groups

Will This Be The Next 2A Case Heard By SCOTUS?

Liberal Reporter: This Is Why The Whole Michael Flynn Fiasco Was ‘Implausibly Stupid’ From the Beginning

Granny Boxwine is a little testy these days. Pelosi Snaps at Reporter Who Points Out Her Double Standard on Biden Allegations

AZ Sen: Mark Kelly Stands by Biden on Misconduct Allegations

GOP Oversight and Reform Members Call for Hearings on WHO’s Relationship With the CCP

Confirmed: Spying on the Trump Campaign Was Always the FBI’s Intention

NJ Gov is the Latest Dem to Praise Trump’s Response to the Coronavirus

‘She’s Being a Hypocrite’: Kevin McCarthy Hammers Nancy Pelosi’s Defense of Biden Against Tara Reade’s Allegations

Should Mika Brzezinski Place a Disclaimer on Her Interview With Joe Biden?

Adam Carolla Offers Tucker Carlson a Terrific Metaphor for Big Government

Good News: After 13,000 Deaths, NYC Finally Ready To Disinfect Subway Cars Daily

LOL wut? Politico: The Media Has Done A Pretty Solid Job Covering This Tara Reade Story

The Great Sweden Debate: Trump Versus … Trump Fans?

Alyssa Milano Is Still Ridin’ With Biden – Her Advice To The Campaign

Dog interrupts meteorologist’s at-home broadcast in the best way possible

Coronavirus causes worst smartphone market contraction in history

Blue-check photographer includes free guns among the things you don’t want to find in your yard in spring

JOURNALISM! Sean Spicer notes media’s now asked Trump about allegation against Biden more times than they’ve asked Biden about it

#Journalisming. ‘No chainsaw bayonet?’ Photo accompanying local media tweet about confiscated ‘bazooka’ is reply GOLD

Solid burn: Sen. Tom Cotton proves to Claire McCaskill that he knows how to smile

Fake news: NBC News tries to make it look like Trump’s contradicting the intelligence community on origin of coronavirus

Does this clip of Joe Biden tripping over his number of granddaughters bode well for the debates?

Elon Musk calls shelter-in-place orders “fascist”

Rand Paul: “Trump should pardon Gen. Flynn”

Enemy of the People update: Here Are Just A Few Of The Times The Media Were Gleeful That People Got Sick Or Died During This Outbreak

Holding to Their “Big Government Sucks” Motto, Turning Point USA Rejects Stimulus Loan

American Airlines, Delta, and United will soon require facial coverings on US flights

Pass the plate? Not yet, as churches rethink their routines

Smells Like Onion

Biden Campaign Fundraising Email Reminds Donors Sexual Assault Allegations Don’t Bury Themselves https://t.co/cLvednZDAR pic.twitter.com/wGFDbVbOBy — The Onion (@TheOnion) April 30, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

Right?!?

This clip is a gem. Brilliant television writing.

How many thousand days is May going to have this year?

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear every Tuesday and Friday.