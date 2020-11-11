The Biden Camp Is Worried About a Riot? Let's Have a Giant MAGA Party Instead

It appears that Joe Biden’s campaign and inauguration teams are very concerned. They have been trying to convince Americans Joe Biden is the most popular president-elect ever. Yet they are worried that nobody wants to come to his big party. Of course, they are blaming this on the pandemic. A poll from Rasmussen Reports likely hit on the real reason:

Among Trump voters, 90% say they voted for the president, while just 8% say they were voting against Biden. But among Biden voters, only 56% say they were voting for Biden. Twenty-nine percent of these voters say they were voting against Trump, while a surprisingly high 15% are not sure.

Lowest-enthusiasm president-elect ever, if Biden is, in fact, the winner. It is the enthusiasm for President Trump that is making the Biden camp nervous. They are wringing their hands about a counter-protest during the inauguration. Hordes of rage-filled MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporters frothing at the mouth, destroying their party. According to the Daily Beast:

“Inaugurals always require intricate planning. This one will be a really delicate dance to have that element of accessibility without risk,” said Steve Kerrigan, who served as the CEO of the 2013 Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC). “I cannot see a President-elect Biden, like Trump, putting narcissism or ego ahead of the safety of people.” But the questions being confronted by inauguration planners are now twofold. How do you actually keep attendees away? And if wannabe revelers decide not to show up, will you be left with a mass gathering of Trump supporters in their place?“ What do you do if our people don’t show up and his do?” asked one official involved in inaugural preparations. “They probably will and the last thing you want is a MAGA rally on the Mall when Joe Biden is sworn in as president…. I think [Trump] would want to make it as much of a sh**show as possible.”

Why would we show up on the Mall? We can host our own competing party, much like President Trump used to hold competing events to drive the media and his opponents insane. Granted, if the election goes the way we would all prefer and the court challenges are successful, we can always move our party to the Mall. If not, we should certainly be prepared to show up somewhere on Inauguration Day.

But contrary to the p*ssy hat-wearing ninnies, antifa, and BLM, we are not going to show up rage-filled and destroying stuff as they did during Trump’s inaugural. Instead, we should do what every conservative group has ever done. The Tea Party left its gathering places cleaner than they found them. When the NRA comes to town, crime rates drop from the same week the previous year. And every Trump rally felt like a party. Trump supporters should use Inauguration Day as an opportunity to leave America feeling optimistic and energized for 2022.

We have to carry the banner than won down-ballot. This election is in no way a mandate for the Democrat agenda, no matter what Nancy Pelosi and the media tell you. Democrats are in the midst of a civil war and do not have a unified message. Trump supporters know his campaign’s core messages resonated with a broad coalition, including an increasing share of minority voters. Let’s keep that ball rolling and send a love note to the GOP squishes who still might not get it.

The movement has three core messages:

The West is the Best Equal treatment under the law

Our rights precede the government, whose only job is to protect them

We strive for a more perfect union

Economic freedom and property rights The Middle Matters Democracy requires a prosperous, happy middle- and working-class

No China appeasement

Trade focused on the wealth and prosperity of Americans first

Legal immigration with strong border control Law and Order Prosperity cannot happen without order

Support for effective law enforcement

Respect for and continuous improvement of the criminal justice system

In short, we are not going back. Polling from Gallup showed 56% of Americans said they were better off than four years ago, even post-pandemic. More agreed with President Trump on the issues. Underreported news supports that we are in the V-shaped recovery President Trump’s economic advisors have been predicting. The October jobs report showed that unemployment fell a full point to 6.9% and 638,000 jobs were added.

In any normal election, President Trump would have been reelected in a landslide. If he does not win, it is a personality issue, not a policy issue. We must send that message. There will be no Great Reset as the global elites at the World Economic Forum are planning. There will be an American Reset that continues the work of this administration.

And it should start with an optimistic party, where we all dance to “Y.M.C.A.” and proudly wave American flags. Let’s get this party started.