Trump DOJ Official: AMA’s Call to Prosecute Foes of Child Trans Surgery Is ‘Straight from the Soviet Playbook’

Biden’s handlers’ most open attempt to undermine and destroy the freedom of speech, the Disinformation Governance Board, is dead, at least for now, but that doesn’t mean that the people who run this administration have suddenly discovered the importance of the freedom of speech.

As PJM’s Stacey Lennox reported Tuesday, “in a letter dated Oct. 3, the American Medical Association (AMA), The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and the Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) asked [Gestapo chief Merrick] Garland to ‘investigate the organizations, individuals, and entities coordinating, provoking, and carrying out bomb threats and threats of personal violence against children’s hospitals and physicians across the U.S.’”

Now a former official of Donald Trump’s Justice Department, you know, back in the days when America was America and there were still patriots in Washington, has said that this letter is “straight from the Soviet playbook.” And it is.

The letter that the AMA, AAP, and CHA sent to Garland asks his woke, politicized, rogue DOJ to “take swift action to investigate and prosecute all organizations, individuals, and entities” that have spread “misleading information targeting individual physicians and hospitals” that mutilate young children whom they’ve convinced are trapped in the wrong body. The letter claimed that a “few high-profile users on social media” are spreading — what else? — “disinformation” about their transgender mutilation procedures, and as a result, they say that they’ve received “bomb threats.”

Of course. It’s a key Leftist talking point that speech that dissents from the Left’s agenda incites the racist, redneck, white supremacist yahoos who supposedly constitute the biggest terror threat the nation faces today, and so the “bomb threat” claim was inevitable. It’s also noteworthy how much this letter resembles the infamous letter that the National School Boards Association (NSBA) wrote to Old Joe Biden in Sept. 2021, asking him to order the FBI to investigate protests at school board meetings against the introduction of Critical Race Theory into public school curricula as “domestic terrorism.”

The NSBA letter claimed that “America’s public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat.” Accordingly, “the National School Boards Association (NSBA) respectfully asks for federal law enforcement and other assistance to deal with the growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation.”

But PJM’s Megan Fox did a deep dive into these supposed “threats,” and concluded, “There isn’t one legitimate threat on the NSBA’s list or a situation that wasn’t handled easily by the police. What the NSBA wants to do is crack down on free speech and, stupidly, they attached to their letter every example of parents speaking freely and demanding that the FBI stop it.”

Even worse, in Jan. 2022, Fox News revealed that the NSBA didn’t just decide to send this letter in light of the supposed threats people were receiving. Instead, the initiative came from the Biden administration: “Education Secretary Miguel Cardona solicited the much-criticized letter from the National School Boards Association that compared protesting parents to domestic terrorists.”

Related: Medical Groups Ask DOJ to Criminalize Speech and Dissent Against Transing the Kids

Now, Biden’s handlers would only “decline any additional comment” when asked if the DOJ was going to go after these “social media users” who were supposedly guilty of “disinformation.” That likely means that this out-of-control rogue agency is likely to go after these alleged offenders with all the fury it reserves for arresting pro-lifers.

Alexei Woltornist, who was a DOJ spokesperson during the Trump administration, said that the AMA letter “confirms that even those on the left view [the] DOJ as a political operation. This behavior from the AMA is straight from the Soviet playbook. The legal system should be used to protect the rule of law, not to punish political enemies.” Indeed. But Biden’s DOJ crossed that line long ago, and it isn’t looking back.

This is the clearest case yet in which what the administration and its media lapdogs call “disinformation” is actually the God’s honest truth, while it is the elites who are pushing demonic lies. Men cannot become women or women men, and the procedures by which doctors turn one into a facsimile of the other are revolting and barbaric.

Those who perform these procedures on children who can’t possibly have any clear idea of what they’re getting themselves into are committing a monumental crime. Will the Biden administration bring the full weight of the government of the United States down on those who dare to stand against these atrocities? Looks like it.