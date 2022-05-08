Screaming About Abortion Rights Is Easy. It's Democracy That's Hard

Activists marching and screaming about “abortion rights” are, I’m sure, sincere in their protests. But they’re coming up a little short in what exactly they should be doing about it.

If you’re in favor of abortion rights, even the dullards among you have to recognize that it’s better for society and the country if the decision on what those rights should be is made by the people acting through their elected representatives. The entire basis for your protest is that seven men shouldn’t have the right to decide what to do about the issue of abortion.

You’re right. I know you don’t mean to be right. But the thesis of your argument is spot on. Abortion is a cultural issue and, as such, should be decided the old-fashioned democratic way: by a vote. Not by one court made up of nine justices but by a state, or even the nation as a whole. It’s why we send representatives to our statehouses and Congress. It’s time we made them earn their money and forced them to vote on abortion.

This would actually be a godsend for the pro-choice movement. Political action is their bread and butter. But, alas, democracy is just too damn hard! And you have to organize in 50 states as well as smaller cities and towns. Too much work, too much effort. It’s so much easier to contort your face with a look of rage and scream obscenities into a camera.

Joe Biden and the Democrats should see this kind of protest as a real threat to democracy, not a bunch of drunken louts desecrating our capital by vandalizing the people’s house. This is no less than an attempt to intimidate the Supreme Court.

Where did the protesters get the idea?

Wall Street Journal:

Where would someone get the idea to harass the Court? Well, perhaps from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who stood on the Supreme Court steps in March 2020 as the Justices considered a previous abortion case. “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” he literally screamed.

Not very subtle about advocating violence, is he? But Schumer is a blowhard. It would worry me far more if a pro-abortion nutcase made a threat.

Like this:

WUSA:

The second stop, Justice Roberts’ home where protesters yelled “the world is watching,” and where DC Metro police officers were also on standby. For months Lacie Wooten-Holway has been holding candle light vigils, in front of Justice Kavanagh’s home but since the leak, she says the crowd has gotten bigger. “If you take away our choices, we will riot”, says Wooten-Holway who has had an abortion and is a sexual assault survivor.

Yes, democracy is just too damn hard. It’s easier (and a lot more fun) to riot, burn, loot, and raise holy hell than it is to actually sit down with the 50% of Americans who disagree with you that abortion should be legal and do something truly revolutionary: talk about the issue. You might be surprised that many on the other side want a lot of what you want — living mothers bearing healthy children. Children who are wanted and cared for.

The pro-life side could do with a little less bombast themselves and recognize the reality that if you want to outlaw abortion, you’re going to need the government to spend a lot more money helping to care for and raise these babies. June Cleaver died 60 years ago. In the modern world, single mothers are having children and they need our help. Taking away their birth control pills is stupid and self-defeating. Stop being so nauseatingly sanctimonious and help the children, for God’s sake.

The real freedom involved here is not the freedom to kill — that’s easy. The freedom at stake is the freedom to choose life, and that’s hard. But so is democracy. And for 245 years, Americans have chosen to do the things that are hard so that democracy would flourish.

Is there anything left of that America?