Obamas Urge Their Followers to Take to the Streets to Save Roe

The leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s decision to end Roe v. Wade has caused uproar on the Left — and it’s only going to get worse. Get ready for an epidemic of disgusting, hysterical, socioathic behavior the likes of which you’ve perhaps never seen.

This is real. See how crazy they are??? pic.twitter.com/oPvaEG3BrC — Rocky (@wavechaser2024) May 3, 2022

The Republicans won’t stop with banning abortion. They want to ban interracial marriage. Do you want to save that? Well, then you should probably vote. https://t.co/MRytdsjUBP — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 3, 2022

Swallwell’s comment is particularly stupid, as two sitting justices are in interacial marriages.

Horse drugs are good now guys. pic.twitter.com/IWqAR4lsuI — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 3, 2022

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, have dusted off their aloof, cool, intellectual act to bless us with their thoughts on the recent development. The former president tweeted out a document entitled “Statement by President and Mrs. Obama on the Draft Supreme Court Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade.” Apparently forgetting he was no longer the president, Barack also forgot how important precedent and custom are, as he used his position and power to pressure sitting Supreme Court justices on a case they are currently considering:

Today, millions of Americans woke up fearing that their essential freedoms under

the Constitution were at risk. If the Supreme Court ultimately decides to overturn the landmark case of Roe v.

Wade, then it will not only reverse nearly 50 years of precedent – it will relegate the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues.

Got that, Alito, Thomas, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, and Barrett? And don’t even think about it, Roberts!

“The consequences of this decision would be a blow not just to women, but to all of us who believe that in a free society, there are limits to how much the government can encroach on our personal lives,” the luminaries of the vaccine-mandate party laughably assert.

The sainted couple then warns, “… we recognize that while many are angry and frustrated by this report, some of those who support Roe may feel helpless and instinctively turn back to their work, or families, or daily tasks telling themselves that because this outcome may have been predictable, there’s nothing any of us can do.” The Obamas list off some hypothetical examples of the sad situations in which people may find themselves, which could be alleviated by terminating an unwanted or unviable pregnancy. (And indeed, all of these examples are heartbreaking.) “Think of any of the hundreds of thousands of women each year who deserve the dignity and freedom of making a decision that is right for their bodies and their circumstances,” implore the historic couple.

Then they issue their call-to-action:

But we’re not asking you to just think about these people. We’re asking you to join with the activists who’ve been sounding the alarm on this issue for years and act. Stand with them at a local protest. Volunteer with them on a campaign. Join with them in urging Congress to codify Roe into law.

Hm, this sounds awfully insurrection-y. I sure hope none of the Obamas’ acolytes turn up in our immaculate capitol, behaving inappropriately! Imagine if they were to riot, enter buildings, and menace or otherwise pressure Supreme Court justices or lawmakers and interfere with the process.

No, that’s ridiculous … Leftists would never behave in an unbalanced, inappropriate way!