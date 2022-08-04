Al-Qaeda Revisited

Now that both Osama bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri—the original faces and leaders of al-Qaeda—are dead, it is interesting to reflect on how the terror strikes of 9/11 impacted me. Although I now often write on topics such as the Muslim persecution of Christians and the historical interaction between Islam and the West, following September 11, 2001, my focus shifted to the specter of modern-day Islamic terrorism in the guise of al-Qaeda. As such, almost all of my earliest work—published articles, my first book (The Al Qaeda Reader), and media appearances stretching back to 2005—revolved around al-Qaeda; and even more so on the recently slain al-Zawahiri than bin Laden himself, as the former was always the organization’s chief ideologue.

Because they may make for interesting or edifying viewing/reading—not least as al-Qaeda remains a serious threat—below are two of those media appearances and one article, all from fifteen years ago:

CSPAN Book-TV: After Words, with Lawrence Wright, September 10, 2007:

The entire hour-long interview can be viewed directly on C-SPAN.

KCET-TV/PBS: Life and Times, August 2007:

Chronicle of Higher Education: “The Two Faces of Al Qaeda,” by Raymond Ibrahim, October 3, 2007: