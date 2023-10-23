Useful Idiot Greta Thunberg Promotes the Blood Libel

In 1144 in Norwich, England, a Catholic boy disappeared, and the local priest blamed the Jews, saying that the Jews needed the child’s blood to make matzah. A sick and twisted myth that is still believed in parts of the world today (we are forbidden by Torah to even have any food that has a trace of blood in it), this is the first “blood libel.”

Advertisement

“Blood libel” is a term that describes the anti-Semitic vitriol of blaming Jews for death, destruction, and the problems of the world or individual. The largest single perpetrator of it was obviously Nazi Germany. By blaming the Jews for all of Germany’s problems, Hitler was able to rise to power and brazenly kill 6 million Jews while convincing the world that he was doing them a favor.

The blood libel is continuing right now on college campuses. The horrific October 7 attacks by Hamas on civilians and children are being forgotten as a modern blood libel of anti-Semites attempting to say “it is the Jews’ fault” and “Israel deserves it” pervades universities. Professor Shai Davidai from Columbia University says it well in a speech in which he warns parents that these schools can no longer keep their children safe from the violence of these groups.

Schools that would never allow the KKK or Nazis now embrace the “pro-Palestinian” or “anti-Israel” hate groups of students who are really just useful idiots supporting a Marxist agenda that relies on anti-Semitism to grow its power. Ironically, many of the members of these blood-libel groups on campuses are themselves part of a demographic like women, LGBT, or mentally ill that would be persecuted and killed by Hamas and its allies.

Take, for example, possibly the biggest useful idiot in the world forum today: Greta Thunberg. The Islamo-Nazis of Hamas would kill her in a moment simply because she is an emotional wreck with OCD and Asperger syndrome. Yet she promotes their goals and their anti-Semitism. Thunberg supports Hamas and its goals, not even being cognizant that if she had been in Israel on October 7, she would have been an ideal target for them to kidnap, rape, and kill.

Advertisement

Related: World Doesn’t End in 2023 As Predicted, Greta Hardest Hit

Thunberg is also the perfect example of a believer in the centuries-old blood libel and consciously demonstrates her anti-Semitism and belief in the libel in the image she posted while supporting Hamas, which included an octopus. The octopus or kraken has been the accepted symbol of the blood libel throughout Europe for centuries, long before the Nazi swastika, with anti-Semites claiming that Jews are like an octopus whose tentacles control the world. Thunberg and her family have grown up with this imagery, and given that she has not posed with an octopus on her shoulder before, the message she is sending is consistent and clear. She believes in and is promoting the blood libel: blaming Israel for Hamas’ evil actions of kidnapping children and raping, torturing, and murdering civilians. The presence of her octopus is no accident in her pro-Hamas speeches and photos.

Hate is ugly, and despite the evils of Hamas and the need for their complete destruction, we cannot hate them in our hearts or we become no better than them. Neither can we allow hate mongers like the “free Palestine” campus groups or Greta Thunberg to express their hate unanswered. They must be exposed as the useful idiots that they are, serving one of the most evil agendas in the history of the world.

Despite the financial costs to PJ Media as Paula has written about, we still stand up against hate and anti-Semitism. Join us in this fight by becoming a VIP member, and combat the hypocrisy and hate found so often in other media outlets.

Advertisement

May these hypocritical perpetrators of hate quickly be exposed, rejected, and hopefully have their hearts healed so that they truly see the evil of Hamas. May they, and all the world, recognize the desire of Israel to have peace — a world peace that completely rejects the evils of a modern-day Amalek who seeks destruction rather than creation.

Always remember that while Israel uses the IDF to protect civilians, Hamas uses civilians to protect Hamas. Israelis sing songs praying for peace, while Hamas celebrates death to Israel and the United States.

Do you choose to celebrate a peace of many nations together, or to support an ancient blood libel of hate and destruction? There is no middle ground. Where do you stand?