When Was the Last Time That the Democrats Told the Truth About Anything?

Lies, damn lies, and Democrat Party claims.

As a sometime registered Democrat, I was astonished to discover, once I retired a few years ago and started to pay attention to national politics, that just about every Democrat Party assertion fell in the range of deception through dishonesty to outright falsity. You know them all.

Donald Trump is a Russian asset elected through Russian meddling. The Trump-Russian collusion hoax was the main talking point of Democrats for years. The “evidence” was a phony document paid for by the Clinton election campaign. The Democrat FBI misled the FISA Court into granting permission to spy on Trump affiliates. Top Democrat leaders, such as the shifty Adam Schiff, claimed repeatedly that they had conclusive evidence of collusion but never produced it. Even the Department of Justice’s Special Counsel and his large team could not, after two years of investigation, find any evidence in support of the collusion hoax.

As the Black Lives Matter riots destroyed American cities across the land, with Democrat voters assaulting police, massively looting, intentionally burning vehicles and buildings, and occasionally killing anyone who resisted, the Democrat media declared that the protests were “mostly peaceful,” even as buildings burned in the background. Democrats declared their fealty to Black Lives Matter, worked to release rioters who had been arrested, and donated $80 million to the self-declared Marxist Black Lives Matter organization. Democrat business executives and university officials declared their organizations’ support of Black Lives Matter, making public declarations and flying BLM flags.

Democrats endorsed the Black Lives Matter slander that the police everywhere were racist and that they murdered blacks freely and in great numbers, libels that were endorsed by Democrat politicians across the land. Many national and state Democrats advocated that every jurisdiction “Defund/Disband the Police,” and many jurisdictions did that, for example, New York, which cut its police budget by a billion dollars.

However, the evidence decisively refutes the claim that police target blacks. According to the Department of Justice, in 2018, “About 61.5 million residents had at least one contact with police,” of which the majority were whites, followed by blacks, then Hispanics and other races. According to Law Enforcement Today, in 2018, of 998 deadly police shootings, twice as many killed were white as black, and of the total 47 were “unarmed” (which does not mean non-violent or not resisting arrest), 18 of which were black. Given that blacks, at 13% of the population, are hugely overrepresented in violent crime — almost half of all murders are committed by blacks (mostly against other blacks) and 38% of violent crime overall — and thus committed murder 572.8% more frequently than whites. “Rapes are committed at a level of 146.1% greater, robbery at 617.9% greater, aggravated assault at 203.3% greater, and violent crime in total at 263.6% greater.”

In 2021, the Fraternal Order of Police “recorded 314 officers shot in the line of duty — 58 of whom were killed.” Among these, there were “95 ambush-style attacks so far this year — a 126% increase compared to 2020 — that resulted in 119 officers shot, 28 of whom were killed.” In 2022, up to mid-October, 271 police officers were shot, of which 57 were killed. According to Heather Mac Donald, “In 2021, a police officer was 400 times as likely to be killed by a black suspect as an unarmed black individual was to be killed by the police.”

According to Andrew Richwine, “black men are 6 percent of the population but have perpetrated 42 percent of cop killings over the past decade. … When violent incidents occurred between blacks and whites in 2018, 90 percent of the time the attacker was black and the victim was white.” In sum, the Democrat BLM claim that police and whites generally are anti-black racists is an outright lie totally refuted by all relevant evidence.

False though it was, the Democrat BLM lie has led to the undermining of police financially and morally and of public respect and spawned a horrendous crime wave across the country, but particularly in Democrat-led cities. Residents of New York and Los Angeles are fleeing to sane, Republican-governed states. Democrats own this crime wave.

Which Democrat lie is more monstrous is difficult to decide, but the Democrat New York Times “1619 Project,” an extensive, multi-article campaign, is among the worst. The thesis is that America was founded to protect and advance slavery, that its founding documents, including the Constitution, were designed with this purpose, that the country has never been about anything but slavery, and consequently that the country was and is rotten from its foundation up. There are many specific theses, such as that American wealth was built on nothing but slave labor.

A number of prominent historians took issue with the alleged facts presented in the 1619 Project and largely discredited it. A good summary of issues is presented in Peter W. Wood’s 1620: A Critical Response to the 1619 Project. In the face of the devastating criticism, the founder of the 1619 Project conceded that it is not history, but an attempt to influence the national narrative: “The fight over the 1619 Project is not about history. It is about memory. I’ve always said that the 1619 Project is not a history. It is a work of journalism that explicitly seeks to challenge the national narrative and, therefore, the national memory. The project has always been as much about the present as it is the past.” In other words, it is propaganda aimed at vilifying America and its white population.

The Democrats and the Democrat FBI and other agencies suppressed news about the Hunter Biden laptop because it exposed and documented the Biden family’s international influence-peddling scheme and threatened the election of Democrat Joe Biden to the Presidency. Fifty Democrat members of the intelligence community signed a letter claiming that the laptop was Russian disinformation. The Democrat big tech, cable news, and mainstream newspapers all suppressed the story in order to ensure that it would not influence voters against Biden. Once again, outright lies to benefit the Democrat Party at the expense of American citizens. With Biden finally elected, the media could finally admit that the story was true all along.

We can’t forget the Democrat trashing of public health with their arbitrary and useless shutdowns and mandates. As bad as their false claims that the new vaccines would keep you from getting COVID-19 and from transmitting it to others, and that COVID was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” They scapegoated and punished those who refused to take the vaccine. But it was all a lie, as the vaccinated got COVID and transmitted it to others. But the Democrats’ demagoguery and authoritarianism were on full display.

Who can forget the Democrats’ claim that the new Georgia voter laws were “voter suppression” and Biden’s assertion that they were “Jim Crow on steroids”? Democrats do not like laws that limit voter fraud. It turned out that Georgia’s “voter suppression” led to record numbers of voters in subsequent elections.

Perhaps the leading candidate for the Democrat’s most egregious and damaging lie is that America is “systemically racist.” The only evidence ever claimed for this assertion is the statistical disparities among racial census categories, with blacks doing less well in education, income, and professions than Hispanics and whites.

Allegedly, disparities result from racial discrimination against blacks. No one mentions that Asians do better than whites or ever claims that this is due to discrimination against whites. Or that the overwhelming demographic dominance of blacks in the NFL and NBA is due to discrimination against Asians, whites, and Hispanics. And no one dares to argue the truth that personal choice, family structure, and community culture may be major influences in educational and professional outcomes.

The alleged solution to this “racial discrimination” is “equity,” guaranteed equal educational, economic, and professional outcomes. The means to achieve this is the official Democrat and Biden administration policy of “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” which in practice means active racial discrimination in favor of blacks and Hispanics, who just happen to be Democrat voters, as well as discrimination against the majority of voters, whites, many of whom happen to be Republicans. As educated white females also support the Democrats, they too must benefit from sex discrimination, even if sex disparities already favor them.

Other Democrat whoppers include that the use of marijuana is equal among blacks and whites, whereas blacks use it vastly more, blacks are allegedly imprisoned for simple possession for personal use, while the average amount in possession of those arrested is 48 pounds, the science-denying claim that men can become women and women can become men, and that men can become pregnant, and that mutilating children is “health care,” and, notwithstanding the two million plus foreigners let in and the hundreds of thousands of “got-aways,” and the endless flow of drugs and fentanyl at the southern border by the Biden Administration, top Democrat Administration officials claim that “the border is secure.”

As a citizen and a one-time registered Democrat, I am ashamed that members of one of our two dominant parties, and our governing party, are primarily masters of mendacity.