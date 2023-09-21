Is This the Most Dangerous Man in America?

Attorney General Merrick Garland testified on Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee and, in the words of constitutional attorney Jonathan Turley, essentially told Americans to “go pound sand.” Among other things, Garland told members of the committee that he didn’t know anything about:

Over and over again, under questioning from House Republicans, Garland answered with some variation of “I don’t know” or “I can’t answer that question.”

For decades, Democrats have been using the Department of Justice and the attorney general position to cover for their misdeeds and crimes. Just think about Robert F. Kennedy’s role in protecting his brother, JFK. Or Erik Holder covering for Barack Obama, even admitting that he was Obama’s “wingman.”

It’s hard to believe, but it seems Garland is eclipsing the corruption of Obama’s DOJ. It’s only been three years, but he’s already launched investigations into:

Pro-life Catholics

Gun owners and dealers

Parents attending school board meetings

In Wednesday’s hearing, No-Nothing Garland claimed he didn’t know what a traditional Catholic is. He’s clearly not a stupid man — no one reaches that level of corruption without having some level of intelligence — but he plays dumb to a) avoid perjuring himself and b) protect the Biden Crime Family.

If you’re a conservative living in Joe Biden’s America, there’s a very real possibility you could get a knock on your door from the feds. Just ask the J6 protesters who peacefully walked through the Capitol. The feds are still hunting them down and arresting them. And ask the Catholic father who was arrested in a heavily armed FBI raid on his home for the crime of trying to save unborn lives. And ask the father who demanded to know why no action was taken at the school where his daughter was raped why he was treated like a terrorist.

Since PJ Media’s inception, we have been reporting on the corruption at the Department of Justice, exposing deeds committed in the darkness and shedding light on the flagrant discrimination and violations of the law. In fact, J. Christian Adams, a former DOJ lawyer and one of the country’s foremost experts on election integrity, named his original blog on these pages “Rule of Law” to call out the Obama Justice Department.

But we need your help to continue the fight.

