Here's Who PJ Media Is Supporting in the GOP Primary

No one.

We have not and will not endorse a candidate in the primary.

I know that makes some people angry—I get emails from readers demanding that we support X or Y candidate or insisting that we are “in the tank” for one candidate or another. (Those emails are pretty evenly split between Trump and DeSantis supporters, by the way.)

Anyway, nothing could be further from the truth.

I stand by what I wrote in May: Unlike other sites, I don’t dictate what our contributors must write and don’t tell them what to think.

I always tell new writers I want them to write about things they care about. That their writing will be better and more interesting if it’s not coerced. And anyway, does anyone really think I could tell Kruiser, VodkaPundit, or Kevin Downey Jr. what to think or whom to vote for?

The same goes for the rest of our team. We’re all highly opinionated people with firm convictions and smart mouths smart rhetoric. We have plenty of internal debates on the topic, and then the conversations inevitably evolve (devolve?) into what Kruiser is having for dinner and what kind of martini Steve Green is having tonight. We all agree that it’s okay to have differences in opinion and at the end of the day, we’re all friends. In fact, I could not ask for a better group to work with. They make me laugh every day. They make me think and keep it classy 99% of the time. (I’ll leave it to our readers to guess who is in the 1%. Let me know in the comments.)

All this is to assure you that I am not putting my thumb on the scale. The vast majority of our writers have said publicly that they will vote for the nominee, whether he or she is their first choice or not. I know not everyone agrees with that point of view, although I wish you all would. We’ve got a republic to save, and giving Joe Biden (or whichever power-hungry leftist manages to climb over him) four more years to destroy our country is not the way to do that. Any Republican would be better than a Democrat in the Oval Office. Any of the first 3,000 names in the phone book would be better than what’s left of Joe Biden.

One thing I’ve always appreciated about PJ Media is how engaged our readers are. We have one of the most engaged comment sections in conservative media—not only because we’ve limited it to our VIP members (thereby eliminating most of the trolls), but because our readers are intelligent, well-informed, thoughtful, and a little snarky.

I thought you might be interested to know the demographic breakdown of our readers: Nearly 50% of you are in the 55+ age group, and nearly 20% are aged 18-24. Men outnumber women (67% to 33%).

We consider our commenters part of the team. We’re all in this together. If a Democrat wins the next presidential election (and, God forbid, the Senate, too), we’ll all go to the gulags together, so we’d better start figuring out how to get along. You may not know this, but it’s a common mantra among writers to “never read the comments.” I beg to differ and encourage our writers to both read and contribute to the comment section. I want this to be a conversation rather than a lecture.

We owe a deep debt of gratitude to our VIP members who make this whole thing possible, protecting us from the Left’s censorship and demonetization and making the comments section an awesome community. Did you know you can join VIP for 7¢/day for a standard membership and 12¢/day for a GOLD plan using the promo code SAVEAMERICA? You’ll get an ad-free experience, access to the comments section community, and plenty of podcasts. With a GOLD plan, you’ll get all that plus live chats with our writers and access to the same benefits at all the other Townhall Media sites, too— Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, HotAir, and Bearing Arms. Sign up here today.