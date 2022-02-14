Trudeau Goes Nuclear: Invokes Never-Before-Used Emergencies Act to Crush Freedom Convoy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in an unprecedented action, announced on Monday that he is invoking the never-before-used Emergencies Act to try and put a stop to the Freedom Convoys that have shut down traffic—and much of the commerce—in Canada. The truckers protesting vaccine mandates have clogged roads, leading to chaos on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border. Among other things, the Canadian government will freeze the assets of truck owners participating in the protests and cancel their insurance policies.

According to the CBC:

The Emergencies Act, which replaced the War Measures Act in the 1980s, defines a national emergency as a temporary “urgent and critical situation” that “seriously endangers the lives, health or safety of Canadians and is of such proportions or nature as to exceed the capacity or authority of a province to deal with it.” […] The act gives special powers to respond to emergency scenarios affecting public welfare (natural disasters, disease outbreaks), public order (civil unrest), international emergencies or war emergencies.

Trudeau assured Canadians that he is “not using the Emergency Powers Act to deploy the military.”

“We are not limiting the right to peacefully protest or assembly. What we want to do is protect Canadians, protect their jobs, and reinstate confidence in their institutions.”

The protests were prompted by a requirement that all truckers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or quarantine for 14 days, after crossing the U.S. border. The blockades began last month, with protesters descending on the capital city of Ottowa on Jan. 29.

“Invoking the Emergency Powers Act is never the first thing the government should do, or the second,” the PM added. “The Act should be used sparingly, as a last result.”

“We’ll always defend the right of Canadians to peacefully assemble. .. but these blockades are illegal and if you are still participating, the time to go home is now.” he declared. “The Canadian border services agencies are already trying to turn back non-Canadians” who are seeking to enter the country.

“This is about following the money. This is about stopping the financing of the illegal blockades,” Deputy PM Christia Freeland said.

“Consider yourself warned. If your truck is being used in these illegal blockades, your corporate accounts will be frozen, the insurance on your vehicle will be suspended. Send your rigs home,” she said, adding that the government’s powers would include cracking down on crowdfunding sites, making them register with the government and freezing the assets of those involved in the protests.

“I know that everyone is tired of this pandemic. We’re hearing your frustration with COVID… and with the temporary measures we had to put forward to keep people safe… you have a right to express that frustration… its something we’ll always defend,” Trudeau said, but “depriving your neighbors of their freedoms is a totally different thing. It has to stop.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to PJ Media for further updates.