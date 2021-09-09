The Dirty Little Secret About Biden's Vaccine Mandate That No One Wants to Talk About

.Most NFL fans regularly attending games want stadium COVID vaccine mandate, poll says

More than half of Americans favor vaccine mandates at work, poll finds

Americans Are In Favor Of Vaccine Mandates. But Support Is Driven Mainly By Those Who Have Already Gotten The Jab

I could go on and on. If you don’t believe the polls, go check out the Facebook page for your local school board or parents group. It’s shocking how many people are losing their minds over COVID. They want their kids—and yours too—masked, vaxxed, and obedient. These people brook no disagreement on the issue of vaccines. Refuseniks are accused of literally killing people—LITERALLY! I’ve personally been accused of that, even though I had COVID several months ago and, according to the most authoritative studies, I have better immunity than the double-vaxxed. It’s insanity.

For the last year and a half, the media and public health officials have saturated the airwaves with COVID-panic-porn and the tyrants in power have been successful beyond their wildest dreams. Millions of Americans are now convinced that the government has a duty to force their fellow citizens to roll up their sleeves and get a chemical injected into their veins. Don’t even think about disobeying, or you’ll lose your job, your ability to purchase food, and your right to show your face in public. Your kids will be denied an education and you’ll probably be forced to yell “Unclean! Unclean!” anytime you pass someone on the street.

Lawyers around the country will file piles of lawsuits before the ink is dry on Biden’s order. Indeed, both the RNC and constitutional lawyer Harmeet Dhillon have vowed to sue the moment Biden’s order takes effect, as have at least 14 governors. If we’re lucky, the courts will stop this madness in its tracks before it takes hold. That’s all fine and good, but while we wait for these lawsuits to wind their way through the courts, 30 million unvaccinated Americans could lose their jobs.

The sad truth is that millions of our fellow citizens are happy to give up their bodily autonomy—for the greater good, of course. We’ve learned in the last few days that “my body, my choice” only applies to the murder of children. When it comes to vaccinations, you no longer have a choice. The Great American Nervous Breakdown has captured the hearts and minds of a once-sane nation and turned it into a fascist regime in a matter of months. Our friends and neighbors have chosen safety over liberty. If Biden is allowed to get away with this—if the courts don’t rule it unconstitutional and corporations stand down—America will cease to be America. The Constitution will be thrown into the dustbin of history. If we’re lucky, we’ll get to see it on display in a museum—toothless, irrelevant, and carrying a warning label.