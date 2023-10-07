Illegals Issue Demands, Claim Their Rights Have Been Violated

There is absolutely nothing new about people thinking that they deserve more than they do. Granted, there are times when the circumstances surrounding those demands are more infuriating, such as in this case.

For the sake of this column, we are going to focus on what is happening in Chicago for several reasons. Chicago is certainly not the only location where Illegal immigrants are making demands, and they have not just started making them. The difference is that the conflict between the underlying delusion of what this city and other sanctuary cities envisioned and what its citizens are now being forced to endure in reality has been exposed.

For instance, I can call myself a king and I can walk around acting like one — that is, until I’m challenged. Then reality sets in. That is exactly what Chicago, New York, and every other sanctuary city did. They put themselves high on the hill, and they looked down their noses at other cities, especially those on the border. They never expected to see any immigrants. They played king, but now the delusion is over and reality has come crashing in.

Chicago and other cities that played king have had their gates breached, and the intruders are not playing nice. They are not the subservient peasants that were expected. In far too many cases, they are not grateful to be here; in fact, they are ungrateful, unruly, and disrespectful.

Chicago has been sent about 17,000 immigrants. That sounds like a lot, but compared to the small border towns, it’s a drop in a bucket. At first, city officials, still thinking like kings, assumed that accommodating the influx would be the only problem. It isn’t.

They now have immigrants sleeping in the airport, public buildings, public schools, and even in the police stations. That, as the false kings are learning, is only the tip of the immigration iceberg.

Now both the ungrateful immigrants and the citizens are raging at the kings. In Chicago’s case, a lot of those upset citizens are in the black population. They see benefits that are theirs as citizens being diverted to the illegals, and they are definitely not happy. Now they are raising their voices in support of border security.

One Chicago resident, Brooksy Cribs told CBS News, “The thing that we’re most concerned about is our children, our Black children, the football, the soccer, and all the things that they do, and trying to be constructive citizens. And now they’re going to take this part beautiful part and give it to migrants. Don’t get me wrong, I understand the situation, but that’s not on us.”

Another outraged citizen was more direct: “They disrespect us, rob us, harass us. We’re gonna take over. Nobody is gonna be able to stop us from what we’re gonna do to them.”

Even Alderman Ray Lopez, a fellow Democrat, took shots at the mayor for his handling of the crisis. “Migrant asylum-seekers are now using their vehicles to block streets, perform sex acts and otherwise disrupt life in communities where this behavior wasn’t the norm. To make matters worse, residents now feel that their only recourse is to take action against the migrant asylum-seekers. This is not the time for vigilantism, it is the time for you to step up and act.”

In addition to those disgusting acts, the illegals are demanding status by protesting with signs that read, “better housing,” “safe food and water,” and — this is one of my favorites — “You promised us safe living conditions, but our rights have been violated.”

The city leaders pranced around, pretending to be kings, but the voters did put them there. Frankly, they all made their bed, so they all deserve to sleep in it. They asked for this chaos, they just never believed they would get it.

Funny, how everyone thinks they can save the world, yet they are blind to the fact that their methods may leave nothing but remnants of the chaos to save.