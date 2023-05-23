Charlie Sheen Tells Meghan and Harry to 'Lighten Up' on Paparazzi: 'If You Give The Photo Then It Ends!'

Charlie Sheen was asked by paparazzi if Meghan and Harry are overdoing their outrage with the paparazzi, and his answer was hilarious. “They’re pointing cameras, not guns,” he said of the ambitious photographers who were accused of putting the Duke and Duchess into mortal danger last week by the ex-royals. Sheen tried to play nice claiming the two seem to be “clearly going through a lot,” and he wished them well but then opened up to the interviewer about his experiences with the pap.

“I’ve never been in a high-speed chase,” said Sheen in response to questions about his run-ins with photographers. “You guys are pointing cameras, not guns,” he continued. “Everybody lighten up!” he said, laughing. “It’s just a photo,” he said, shrugging. “If you give the photo then it ends,” he explained. “If had ignored you the whole way,” he said indicating the reporter following him through an airport, “you’d still be chasing me, right?” Then Sheen made a small correction, “not high speed, though, right?”

Sheen’s observations offer more proof that Meghan and Harry exaggerate their predicaments to garner sympathy and attention from the public, a thing British media have been saying they do all along. If superstars like Charlie Sheen have never had to fear paparazzi, why should a relatively unknown actress and her former ex-royal husband? Watch the video; it’s hilarious.

Related: Will the Duke and Duchess Risk Death by Paparazzi to Show Up for Gracie Awards Tonight?

Harry and Meghan have repeatedly invoked Harry’s mother Princess Diana and the way she died to justify their hatred for the press and their constant demands for privacy. But although Diana’s vehicle was being followed by paparazzi, her driver was severely intoxicated, driving at a high rate of speed, and the princess wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. It is commonly believed that it was drunk driving and not the paparazzi that led to the fatal crash, though a jury found that both the driver and the photographers were at fault.

Bar receipts from the city’s Ritz hotel, where Paul was the head of security, showed he had drunk two Ricards – equivalent to four single shots of whisky – before driving the princess and Fayed. While CCTV footage of Paul – who also died in the crash – just before he left the hotel showed him to be relatively sober, blood tests and other samples revealed he was three times over the French drink-drive limit. They also revealed traces of prescribed drugs – Prozac, for the treatment of depression, and Tiapridal, which counters alcohol dependency.

In America, the ex-royals are confronted by a freer press than in the UK where there are very few rules about photographing anyone in public. The Duke and Duchess don’t like it one bit, but this former colony is unlikely to alter the Constitutional rights of a free press to satisfy the demands of the offspring of the British king.