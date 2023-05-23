Meghan Markle Gets ANOTHER Award: Will the Duke and Duchess Risk Death by Paparazzi to Show Up for Gracie Awards Tonight?

Surely after being literally murdered by paparazzi last week*, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wouldn’t dare venture out in public so soon, would they? It looks like it might be awfully tempting for the pair to show up on the red carpet for the Gracie Awards in Los Angeles tonight where Meghan’s podcast “Archetypes” has won a prestigious award. Another one? you might be asking. Yes, it’s award season. That special time of the year when all the cool kids who believe in critical race theory and multiplying abortion rates get together and give each other golden statues while pretending they’re the only people on earth who represent absolutely everyone. The Gracie Awards is another “women-centered” award show, like the Ms. Foundation “Women of Vision” event, only this one is for women in media. My invitation has weirdly gone missing over the last twenty years, but who’s counting?

A quick review of the winners this year solidified my theory that only Democrat women get these awards. There was only one producer of a conservative radio show I recognized being honored this year. The majority of the other winners all come from mainstream, dinosaur press. NPR is shockingly overrepresented. Much like Gloria Steinem’s award show, this one also appears to reward only one kind of woman: the kind who votes for Democrats and advances their narrative in public.

Meghan Markle is among the winners of 48th Annual Gracie Awards by the The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. Christina Applegate, Ava DuVernay, Faith Hill, Amanda Seyfried, Danielle Monaro, Shelley Wade, Abbott Elementary, TODAY, The Drew Barrymore Show, 48 Hours, along with frontline journalists will also receive the award in a ceremony to be held on May 23. The event recognizes women-centered achievements and programming in media and entertainment. A gala honoring Gracie winners will be held on May 23 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles.

The Duchess’s podcast has been criticized for always focusing on how racist and sexist everyone and everything is on top of being a vanity project for the bored ex-royal. This makes it the perfect show to be given an award by the ruling class. A reviewer in the UK The Sunday Times described her reaction to hearing the podcast with frustration, writing to her editor, “I am processing feelings that I think might be rage or depression, but definitely confusion… Meghan has spoken for more than an hour, and it was in English, but I didn’t understand a word. Help.”

Another reviewer at the same paper wrote, “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast Archetypes is, so far, argumentatively flimsy, glossily vacuous and showily self-serving. None of that feels surprising. What is shocking is how many people have worked towards creating something so noisily inconsequential.”

The Spectator had this to say:

And what would Archetypes be without a long-winded soliloquy from Meghan about Meghan? In this episode, she tells the story of her short stint as a briefcase girl on the game show Deal or No Deal. She starts by talking about how she appreciated the job because it meant she could pay her bills, only to add that she quit ‘with this pit in my stomach, knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time, being reduced to this specific archetype.’

And what else is there to do in this clown culture but give an award to a woman who has a vacuous, long-winded, self-centered podcast, whose producers don’t know the difference between “archetype” and “stereotype?” Boy, I’d love to see the actual listener numbers on this thing. The Daily Mail says many people think Spotify may have fudged the ratings to help out the struggling Duchess.

Spotify’s own data shows that more British listeners are tuning into Joe Rogan, Rob Beckett and Josh Widdecombe’s show about parenting and Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s ‘NearlyWeds’ pod than Archetypes. In the UK rankings Meghan’s first two shows are 8 and 12 in terms of listeners – but Archetypes remains the No 1 ranked podcast in the UK, according to Spotify, with listeners questioning whether the business is ‘fudging the charts’.

The hapless Duke and Duchess made lots of headlines last week after attending Gloria Steinem’s dog and pony award show when they claimed to have been in fatal danger because of paparazzi chasing them through the gridlocked streets of NYC. Not even Whoopie Golberg (who would probably attract more paparazzi attention on a random Tuesday) bought it.

Even Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The View host said of the alleged 2 hour car chase: “It just doesn’t work in New York.” pic.twitter.com/3JH7GK5Npr — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 18, 2023

Related: The Weird Lies Harry and Meghan Tell

The ex-royals appear to have exhausted American patience with their tall tales. Even our sycophantic media is turning on them. But the awards shows clearly aren’t yet. Will the relentlessly camera-hungry duo show up for another close-up?

*The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not, in fact, murdered and were completely unharmed, despite their fantasy role-playing game of telling everyone they were in mortal danger last week.