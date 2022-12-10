Columns
The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 111: #ButtPlugDean and Twitter Files, Part 2

By Megan Fox 9:07 PM on December 10, 2022
Oh man. This one is a doozy. You don’t want to see my Google history after this one. Ruined for life. The good news is that Project Veritas is back on Twitter. The bad news is that, within a few days, they had #ButtPlugDean trending, and you’re going to have to tune in to find out what that’s all about.

I promised a link in the show, so here’s the one I referenced. James O’Keefe is one of my favorite people. His sense of humor is incomparable. I love that he uses ridicule to destroy the left.

