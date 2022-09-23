Banned Books Week Ends With Massive Court Loss for Porn-Pushing Librarians

Welcome to the end of the dubiously named “Banned Books Week.” What is this scary-sounding homage to people fighting to keep books in the hands of children from the bad Nazi book-burners, you might ask? It’s basically a big lie wrapped up in self-righteous nonsense made up by far-left kooks to convince people that books are somehow banned in America. They’re not.

There hasn’t been an actual “banning” of any book in 100 years. Every single book on the list of the American Library Association’s list of “banned books” is available for sale at multiple book shops, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more. What they mean by “banned books” are books that someone somewhere complained about in a school library once.

No, really.

"Conservative attacks against schools and libraries have proliferated nationwide over the past two years, and librarians themselves have been harassed and even driven out of their jobs." (@AP) #BannedBooksWeekhttps://t.co/cftZr5uOtR — The Authors Guild (@AuthorsGuild) September 23, 2022

The book featured in the tweet above is Gender Queer, a book that has illustrated pornography in it featuring children performing fellatio on sex toys. I kid you not. You can look it up. I’m not going to repost the disturbing images here. These people refer to these as books about “sexual health and reproduction.” Someone is going to have to explain to me how anyone reproduces the human species with a dildo. They are simply lying.

And one of the worst dissemblers this year is a librarian by the name of Amanda Jones who just got whipped in court after suing some parents who called her a “groomer” for wanting to keep these books available to children in her library. Her lawsuit, which could be called a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation (SLAPP) was dismissed by a judge this week since the claims she made in the suit were totally ridiculous. The judge ruled that everything the defendants said about Jones was protected opinion. The dismissal hasn’t been published yet, but when it is, I will bring it to you. Yahoo News had a small blurb on it.

Judge Erika Sledge said in her ruling that Jones was a limited public figure for identifying herself as the president of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians at the meeting, but it did not matter because the statements were not defamatory, according to the Louisiana newspaper The Advocate.

This reminds me greatly of my fight with the Orland Park Public Library’s spokesperson Bridget Bittman, who sued me for defamation (and didn’t get anything she wanted except a large legal bill) after pointing out to the public that she and the library board were fighting tooth and nail to keep the pornography flowing on library computers where sex crimes that weren’t reported to police were happening. It was a three-year war that ended with a $55,000 judgment in my favor. There’s a whole book about it (that is strangely banned from the Orland Park Library). Read it.

Hey @OIF remember when the #OrlandParkPublicLibrary had to pay me $55,000 for breaking open meetings act laws on your bad advice? Good times. Don't forget to add my book to your #BannedBooksWeek2022 charade! https://t.co/PsDf4PBP20 — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) September 23, 2022

In related news, I interviewed Dan Kleinmann, the nation’s leading expert on libraries, for my podcast The Fringe on VIP this week about these topics. If you are not a member yet, make sure you sign up so you don’t miss it. It’s pretty fun. We spent a lot of time reminiscing about those salad days in Orland Park when we first met during the battle of our lives. Kleinmann is still kicking ALA butt and taking names. He was recently featured in the New York Post for exposing the new president of the ALA, who is an admitted “Marxist lesbian.” Sigh.

Marian the Librarian, the prim, bespectacled love interest of con artist Harold Hill in the classic musical, “The Music Man,” wouldn’t recognize her profession today. Libraries, for decades the ultimate safe spaces, have become ground zero in the ongoing culture wars, with battles over banned books, drag queen story hours and free access to porn raging all over the country — from Louisiana to Idaho to Washington State as well as cities like New York and LA. “The average person has no idea of this but librarians have been targeting children in recent years and trying to turn them into political activists,” said Dan Kleinman, a self-described “library watchdog” from Chatham, NJ, who has run a website called “Safe Libraries” for more than 10 years. He said he has documented the alarming radicalization of the nation’s libraries, including what he says is readily available porn in library computers.

Though the lawsuit dismissal is a great outcome, it creates a chilling effect on parents who want to push back against the open child-grooming policies in libraries that put children in danger. Librarians with the help of the ALA coordinated fundraising of over $100,000 for the Jones lawsuit. That’s a lot of money thrown at parents who object to obscene material. Without pro-bono lawyers, how are parents supposed to fight against a frivolous lawsuit like the one Jones filed? In my case, I was lucky enough to catch the attention of Kirkland Ellis, which had a budget for First Amendment cases that were interesting to them. Not having to shell out hundreds of dollars an hour for a defense meant the difference between surviving a SLAPP and going bankrupt.

Government employees who use SLAPP to shut down speech they don’t like should face jail time to ensure it never happens again. Amanda Jones, while she lost her case, is free to do it again on a whim and may even appeal to keep the parents in court out of spite. Why is this allowed, and why don’t legislators do something about it? Government employees like librarians should not be able to weaponize private organizations like the ALA against private citizens. They should pay a steep price if they try.

We’ve seen school board members and teachers’ unions use lawsuits as well in order to chill speech and stop parents from using the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to get access to their kids’ curriculum. Government oppression of taxpayers through the use of lawsuits must stop and stop now.

It is not a crime to head to any government board meeting and tell them what you think of them using all the offensive words you can think of. It’s your Constitutional right to say anything you want to the boot-licking government agents who draw a paycheck from the tax coffers. While it may not be polite or advisable, it’s certainly not a crime to tell off a librarian who is fighting to keep porn in front of your kids. This is why the founders wrote the First Amendment, and it’s time we hold the government officials who abuse us accountable for it.

The question is: how? Your state legislators need to figure it out and make stronger laws to restrain the Amanda Joneses of the world from attempting to chill free speech. Get on the phone, people. Make Legislation Great Again: RESTRAIN THE OUT OF CONTROL GOVERNMENT GOONS OPRESSING THE PEOPLE.