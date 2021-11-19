Weekly Good News Round Up: Adorable Animals, Perfect Impressions, and Winning

Hello, my lovely readers! I’ve been absent a couple of weeks with this update. Sorry. I have no excuse except that I wasn’t feeling very joyful about anything and I couldn’t fake it. But the sun is coming out again. It’s still autumn in New York, my FAVORITE time of the year and I’m still not done geeking out about it.

I take Archie Ruckus walking in the woods a lot, and the other day the wind was blowing just right to create a shower of yellow leaves like a continual blessing for our entire walk. It was gorgeous. Also, WHAT is this cloud I captured? This sucker was just wandering around dumping snow wherever it went. It was massive. Have you ever seen anything like this?

Some awesome photos I took recently. There's nothing better than what's outside your front door. pic.twitter.com/LATMLBaHiX — Megan Fox 🦊 (@MeganFoxWriter) November 19, 2021

But let’s start with the obvious best news of the last decade. KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS NOT GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS.

The pub was going off today pic.twitter.com/CIjB3Xeynz — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 19, 2021

And, no. That is not real footage, it’s a meme. But we all felt like this didn’t we?

Speaking of all the feels…

Come on! The only thing that would make this better is if that donkey’s name was Kyle.

There is a whole other world that so many of us are missing. How sweet is this? pic.twitter.com/6CuNy9U8yO — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 13, 2021

Put your drink down before watching this. I warned you.

This lady is a hoot. She does impressions of Nancy Pelosi that will make you scream with laughter. Those eyebrows! And also, what the heck was she talking about?

You’re so vain!

Have you ever seen a baby fall in love with themselves? This is so darn adorable. You’re welcome.

First time this little angel sees a mirror 🙂 pic.twitter.com/PaS2Y5cSrN — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 13, 2021

I hope your Friday evening is great and the rest of your weekend is full of fun and frivolity! See you next week!