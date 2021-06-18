Weekly Good News Round-Up! Heavy D, Ryan Reynolds, and Angry Londoners

Happy Friday, everyone! You made it. My weekend is about to kick off with a T-ball game where I get to watch nine six-year-olds piggy pile on a baseball like it’s tackle football. It’s hilarious. I highly recommend it.

Heavy D is at it again, just making me love him more. Not only did he outlaw the insidious race training that trains kids to hate one another based on skin color, but he spelled out what education in Florida will be, including the following:

Teaches students HOW to think NOT WHAT to think Protects students from being influenced or indoctrinated to think a certain way Helps guarantee teachers serve as facillitators of classroom discussion without making students feel pressured to think a certain way.

That’s all we could ask for and all anyone should want out of education. It’s school–not an indoctrination center. I may have to move to Florida.

Florida’s education system exists to create opportunity for our children. Critical Race Theory teaches kids to hate our country and to hate each other. It is state-sanctioned racism and has no place in Florida schools. pic.twitter.com/ludv7ARgNP — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 10, 2021

Related: If Joe Biden Won’t Secure the Border, Ron DeSantis Will

Londoners Have Had It With Rules

Our pals over the pond are not happy campers after the lockdown was extended even longer for them for no reason. This gentleman and a few others have decided that it’s over, however. He’s taking down the signs. “They didn’t keep their distance at the G7 did they?” he said, referring to world leaders hobnobbing recently during that thing where Biden embarrassed us all. (Let’s not talk about it. This is the good news wrap-up.)

People in London are taking it on themselves to remove COVID-19 signage on public transit pic.twitter.com/sFO1zGxgHm — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) June 18, 2021

Ryan Reynolds Has a New Show on Netflix

I could watch Ryan Reynolds in anything, even those phone commercials he does. He’s just funny. So when I heard that he’s getting a new show on Netflix in which he and some other guy I don’t know go buy a failing soccer team in Wales to try to turn it around, I was in. I’m putting this on my watchlist– and if you like Ryan Reynolds (and who doesn’t?), you will too! He’s just so cheeky and good looking. He’s no Tom Hiddleston, but he’ll do. (Speaking of Tom, have you seen Loki yet on Disney+? It’s great. Check it out.)

So happy to be part of #WelcometoWrexham on @FXnetworks with @RMcElhenney. He’s everything you’d want in a Co-Chairman but, for the record, he is only ‘mostly' sunny. pic.twitter.com/SD0ak6FCrG — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 18, 2021

Father’s Day Is on Sunday

Don’t forget like me and be a slacker running around on Saturday trying to find something your husband or dad might like. I hope you got something already. Thankfully, even though my husband knows I never remember these things and am terrible at buying gifts, he still loves me anyway. I think he already ordered himself something. But I’m very blessed to have Mr. Fox. He’s the greatest daddy ever. Here’s to all the good dads out there getting terrible gifts and smiling anyway, Have a great weekend, everyone!